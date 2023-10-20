Pacific Resort Hotel Group Wins at World Culinary Awards 2023

Pacific Resort Hotel Group properties, Rapae Bay at Pacific Resort Aitutaki and Little Polynesian Restaurant at Little Polynesian, recognised at World Culinary Awards 2023

Second consecutive win at World Culinary Awards for these properties

The World Culinary Awards is a renowned community of the finest brands in the culinary industry worldwide

Pacific Resort Hotel Group is thrilled to announce that two of its properties have been recognised as winners at the prestigious World Culinary Awards 2023. The World Culinary Awards is a renowned community of the finest brands in the culinary industry, and this recognition is a testament to the commitment to excellence demonstrated by Pacific Resort Hotel Group. “Our team at Pacific Resort Hotel Group is absolutely thrilled to receive these prestigious awards at the 2023 World Culinary Awards. These recognitions further motivate us to continue our pursuit of culinary excellence and delivering unforgettable experiences for our esteemed guests,” said Marcus Niszow, CEO of Pacific Resort Hotel Group.

Voted for by culinary professionals, media, and consumers from around the globe, these awards celebrate the outstanding culinary experiences offered by Pacific Resort Hotel Group properties. This is the second consecutive year Pacific Resort Hotel Group has been honoured as World Culinary Award winners, solidifying their reputation as leaders in the Cook Islands’ culinary scene.

The winners from Pacific Resort Hotel Group at the World Culinary Awards 2023 are as follows:

Cook Islands’ Best Restaurant 2023: Rapae Bay @ Pacific Resort Aitutaki

Rapae Bay, located at Pacific Resort Aitutaki, has been crowned as the Cook Islands’ Best Restaurant for 2023. This recognition is a testament to the exceptional dining experience provided by Rapae Bay, where guests can indulge in a fusion of local and international flavours, accompanied by breathtaking views of Aitutaki’s pristine lagoon.

Cook Islands’ Best Hotel Restaurant 2023: Little Polynesian Restaurant @ Little Polynesian

Little Polynesian Restaurant at Little Polynesian Resort has been named as the Cook Islands’ Best Hotel Restaurant for 2023. This award showcases the culinary expertise and dedication to excellence of the restaurant’s team, who create an unforgettable dining experience with their innovative Pacific-inspired dishes and warm Polynesian hospitality.

Pacific Resort Hotel Group takes great pride in these accolades, which highlight the exceptional culinary offerings and commitment to providing unforgettable experiences for guests.

For more information about Pacific Resort Hotel Group and its award-winning properties, please visit www.pacificresort.com.