NATUTOPIA, the Brand of Wood Handicraft in China, is Ready to Enter Global Market

KOWLOON, HONG KONG, CHINA, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With a CAGR of 40%, NATUTOPIA has become the No. 1 brand of wooden handicrafts in China by 2022 and aims to expand its influence in the international market with their wooden handicraft driven by original design by taking Furniture China 2023 as an opportunity.



"Natutopia builds up a way for us to communicate with nature. Natural wood would be the perfect medium to tell us what nature wants to tell us by its own color, patterns, and shapes,” said Yinbo Cai, the founder and CEO of NATUTOPIA, also the German Red Dot Award-winning designer, mentioned during his speech in Furniture China 2023, the 28th China International Furniture Expo opened in Shanghai. “We have received a lot of heartwarming compliments from International exhibitors and customers, which gives me the power to push Natutopia to the world to let more people explore the natural aesthetic of wood with us.”

According to Natutopia’s data analysis of 2022 online sales, their most sought-after craft is a tissue box named Big Big Foot consistently occupies the Top 3 Sellers in the Handcraft Category on Taobao, which is considered China's version of "Amazon." Meanwhile, Natutopia's cheapest craft series, "Fridge Magnet," has total monthly sales of 1,000 pieces.

Since 2018, Natutopia has been committed to presenting the natural aesthetics of wood and hasn't stopped searching for the best wood that exists in every corner of the world." The best black walnut comes from North America, and it is widely used in every craft we make. In addition, we select Canadian maple, French beech, African ebony, and China's unique boxwood as our main materials, and use the team's whimsical imagination to apply them to each craft.” said Cai. “Actually, every piece of craft from Natutopia is a combination of the world’s nature.”

Along with the high standard of wood selection, Natutopia also tells us that handcrafting also takes up 90% of the entire crafting process. Take the ”Big Big Foot Tissue Box“ as an example, the fine sanding of the bottom base takes four hours for a highly skilled craftsman to complete, and every little detail of the sanding needs to be perfected. At the same time, Natutopia also insists on letting natural wood show its own vitality, so dyes or paints have never been used in Natutopia's crafts.

Here is the brief list of Natutopia Craft:

1. Big Big Foot - Tissue Box

2. The Angry Big Mouth Dragon - Aroma Diffuser and Jewelry Box

3. Calabash Punk

4. A "Goblin Mode" Fish - Magnetic Bottle Opener

5. Mushroom & Shiitake - Fridge Magnets

Find more Natutopia’s original crafts by clicking: https://www.natutopia.com/