MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, October 9, 2023, to Monday, October 16, 2023

(Washington, D.C.) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, October 9, 2023, through Monday, October 16, 2023, MPD detectives and officers recovered 49 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Tuesday, October 10, 2023

An EKOL Firat Compact PAK 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of Third Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Fort Washington, MD, for Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Receiving Stolen Property, Carrying a Dangerous Weapon, and Possession of a Prohibited Weapon. CCN: 23-167-337

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 4600 block of Livingston Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Daquan Carter, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Machine Gun, Contempt, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-167-389

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2000 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Troy Reid, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-167-403

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2200 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-167-424

Wednesday, October 11, 2023

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of North Capitol Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Absconder, Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-167-652

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of Holbrook Terrace, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 36-year-old Myshay Williams, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Entry of a Motor Vehicle, Receiving Stolen Property, Felon in Possession, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 23-167-657

A Colt Cobra 38 Special .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 2600 block of Wade Road, Southeast. CCN: 23-167-730

A Glock 33 .357 caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of Florida Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 23-167-982

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of Mellon Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Keshon Malik Wells, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance. CCN: 23-168-054

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of Maryland Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Brennen Holloman, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol – Prior Felony, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, Felon in Possession, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-168-068

A CZ P-10C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2900 block of Nelson Place, Southeast. CCN: 23-168-080

A Walther P-22 .22 caliber handgun was recovered 1400 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Darryl Taylor, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 23-168-089

A Glock 29 10mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4400 block of Eads Place, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Jamal Mohammad Fleming, of Greenbelt, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, National Firearms Act, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle – Crime of Violence, Felon in Possession, Leaving after Colliding, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-168-130

Thursday, October 12, 2023

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun and two Glock 19 9mm caliber handguns were recovered in the 600 block of Longfellow Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., 17-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., 32-year-old Tyrone Harrison, of Northeast, D.C., and 17-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-168-328

A Mossberg shotgun was recovered in the Unit block of 35th Street, Southeast. CCN: 23-168-495

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun and a Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 2400 block of 14th Street, Northeast. CCN: 23-168-552

A Crosman M4-.177 caliber BB rifle was recovered in the 100 block of Galveston Place, Southwest. CCN: 23-168-561

A Sig Sauer P-365 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of Forrester Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Tyrese Clarence Barker-Burrs, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Obliterate, Remove, Change, or Alter the Serial Number of Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-168-571

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3700 block of Hayes Street, Northeast. CCN: 23-168-599

A Stoeger Arms STR-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1000 block of Michigan Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-168-670

Friday, October 13, 2023

A Glock 17 handgun was recovered in the 5000 block of Queen’s Stroll Place, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., and 21-year-old Sean Tremaine Williams, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, and Destruction of Property. CCN: 23-168-760

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 700 block of Seventh Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-168-994

Two .22 caliber revolvers, a Taurus 9mm caliber handgun, and a Ruger .22 caliber revolver were recovered in the Unit block of Madison Street, Northeast. CCN: 23-169-155

A 6mm caliber BB gun was recovered in the 5500 block of South Dakota Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 23-169-238

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 200 block of 50th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 23-169-242

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun and a Brugger & Thomet APC-9K 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 1400 block of Cedar Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Charles General, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Possession of Marijuana in a Public Space Prohibited, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-169-268

A Smith & Wesson EZ 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of Tubman Road, Southeast. CCN: 23-169-274

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the intersection of Ninth Street and T Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-169-306

Saturday, October 14, 2023

A Springfield Armory XD-40 .40 caliber handgun and a Colt M-1911 .45 caliber handgun were recovered in the 800 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 23-169-342

A “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of Seventh Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-169-483

A Springfield Armory XP-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3600 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Daryl Lott, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in a School Zone, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-169-711

A FNH FNS-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2300 block of 15th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old J’avohni McNeil, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Obliterate, Remove, Change, or Alter the Serial Number of a Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-169-780

A Heckler & Koch USP Tactical .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2700 block of Jasper Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 35-year-old Jamaine Lowery, of District Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-169-846

Sunday, October 15, 2023

A Ruger 9mm caliber handgun and a 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun were recovered in the 2900 block of Seventh Street, Southeast. CCN: 23-170-213

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 3900 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Tyquell R. Fields, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, and Contempt – Condition of Release Violation. CCN: 23-170-217

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2300 block of Savannah Terrace, Southeast. CCN: 23-170-231

Monday, October 16, 2023

A Glock 29 10mm handgun was recovered in the 3400 block of 22nd Street, Southeast. CCN: 23-170-347

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 400 block of Fourth Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-170-516

A Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3100 block of 14th Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-170-883

A Smith & Wesson 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2400 block of Bryan Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 55-year-old Carlton Reginald Smith, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 23-170-879

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal gun.

