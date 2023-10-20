Executive Producer Mally Mall and Grammy Award-Winning Diego Ave Team Up To Deliver “Run Through” That Is Rising Fast
EINPresswire.com/ -- Executive Producer Mally Mall and Grammy-Award Winning Diego Ave unite to co-produce the hit single “Run Through” by UK Sensation Stefflon Don, Jack “The Plug” Edjourian from Amsterdam, and features U.S. Superstar Swae Lee. This single was released on 9/29/23 and is already climbing the charts earning a spot on Spotify’s New Music Friday Editorial Playlist. This is the first collaboration between Stefflon Don, The Plug, and Swae Lee, but this formula has proven to be successful attracting fans from all over the world.
This single brings together Swae Lee’s smooth rap style with Stefflon Don’s sultry R&B tones to bring a harmonized collaboration between the two artists. Already climbing the charts, “Run Through” has peaked at #20 on iTunes Top HipHop/Rap in the Netherlands, #63 on iTunes Top HipHop/Rap in Canada, and #66 on iTunes Top HipHop/Rap in Australia. In addition, this single is already in rotation on the radio in the United Kingdom, Netherlands, and France expanding their outreach across multiple countries.
This single will appear on “Plug Talk 2” by The Plug that is scheduled to be released on October 20th, 2023, and is already on track to exceed 100K streams on Spotify alone in less than a month. Already receiving buzz across the music industry, this single was recently featured in AllHipHop, EARMILK, Hip Hop Since 1987, GRM Daily, REMIXD Magazine, HotNewHipHop and many more.
With the success of this single, expect to see more production collaborations between Mally Mall and Diego Ave already in the works. As an Executive Producer, Mally Mall continues to release chart-topping hits and as the Founder of STARBOYS MUSIC, he is excited to dominate the music industry with so many projects scheduled to be released.
