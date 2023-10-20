WV 2, Wellsburg, Lane Closure to Begin on Thursday, October 26, 2023

Page Content





WV 2, from 1204 to 2198 Commerce Street, between 12th Street and 22nd Street, in Wellsburg, will be restricted to one lane, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 26, 2023, for tree trimming along power lines. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect delays.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​