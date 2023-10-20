Calhoun County Route 16/32, Hunt Road, Will be Closed Beginning on Monday, October 23, 2023

Page Content

Calhoun County Route 16/32, Hunt Road, will be closed to all traffic at

milepost 0.34, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., beginning on Monday, October 23,

2023, through Tuesday, October 24, 2023, for a culvert replacement.



Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.​​