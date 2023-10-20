Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,691 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 462,064 in the last 365 days.

Paving Operations in Berkeley Springs, Morgan County, to Begin Thursday, October 26, 2023

Page Content

Paving operations will begin on Timber Ridge Road (County Route 28/2), Big Oak Tree Road (County Route 11), and Fish Hatchery Road (County Route 38/10), in Morgan County, between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, beginning Thursday, October 26, 2023. Work is expected to last until approximately November 17, 2023. Flaggers will be present to direct traffic. Motorists are advised to stay alert and travel with caution through the work zone. Please use an alternate route, if possible. Exact schedule is weather dependent.​​

You just read:

Paving Operations in Berkeley Springs, Morgan County, to Begin Thursday, October 26, 2023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more