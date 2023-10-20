Paving Operations in Berkeley Springs, Morgan County, to Begin Thursday, October 26, 2023

Page Content

Paving operations will begin on Timber Ridge Road (County Route 28/2), Big Oak Tree Road (County Route 11), and Fish Hatchery Road (County Route 38/10), in Morgan County, between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, beginning Thursday, October 26, 2023. Work is expected to last until approximately November 17, 2023. Flaggers will be present to direct traffic. Motorists are advised to stay alert and travel with caution through the work zone. Please use an alternate route, if possible. Exact schedule is weather dependent.​​