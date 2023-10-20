Two Right Lanes on Northbound I-81, in Berkeley County, to be Closed Beginning Monday, October 23, 2023

Page Content

The two right lanes will be closed on northbound Interstate 81 between mile marker 15.5 and mile marker 16.5, in Berkeley County, from 8 p.m. to midnight on Monday, October 23, 2023, to allow for the placement of sign lighting. One lane will remain open at all times. The Exit 16E northbound entrance ramp will also be closed.

Work is being done at night to minimize the impact on traffic. Motorists are advised to stay alert and travel with caution through the work zone. Exact schedule is weather dependent.​​