TRAFFIC DELAY on US 119 Webster Pike to Begin Monday, October 23, 2023

There will be a traffic delay on US 119, Webster Pike, from the junction of County Route 10, Pleasant Creek Road to the junction of County Route 40, Yates Avenue, from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday, October 23, 2023, through Friday, November 3rd, 2023, for ditching and shoulder work.

One lane two-way traffic will be maintained with flaggers. Motorists can expect delays and are advised to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute. Please note that inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​

