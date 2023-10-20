Traffic Delay on County Route 19, Taylor Drain Road, to Begin Monday October 23, 2023

Page Content

There will be a traffic delay on County Route 19, Taylor Drain Road, from the junction of County Route 19/11, Oxford Road, to the junction of WV 18, Dis Debar Road, from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday October 23, 2023, through Friday, November 3rd, 2023, for ditching and shoulder work.

One lane two-way traffic will be maintained with flaggers. Motorists should expect delays and are advised to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute. Please note that inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​