WORLD FILM PREMIER - HISTORY OF THE HELPER ARTIST'S MOVEMENT & ART SALE

HELPER, UTAH, USA, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On 30 September, 2023, The Helper Project held the world premier of a new film, HISTORY OF THE HELPER ARTIST’S MOVEMENT, focused on the history and development of the Artist’s Movement in historic Helper, Utah.

Following the film, prominent Helper based artists participated in a panel discussion moderated by Vern Swanson, PhD, one of the authors of the DICTIONARY OF UTAH FINE ARTISTS.

https://youtu.be/dsydPfb4p5o?si=Z3fuWBaEVdZwNqbz

The premier of the film was in conjunction with the annual fundraising event for The Helper Project. During the event, patrons purchased many of the paintings donated by artists involved in the MOVEMENT.

There are still some excellent paintings available, to purchase these paintings and show your support for The Helper Project, go to the following link:

https://www.thehelperproject.net/a-history-of-the-helper-artist-movement-art-sale/

The following Helper based, and other artists from around Utah, donated original paintings to The Helper Project. All proceeds from these paintings will go towards historic renovation, cultural and art projects/events and scholarships:

Steven Adams, David Dornan, Wendy Chidester, Anne Kaferle, Ben Steele, Tim Morse, Andrew Skorut, Bonnie Posselli, Gary Ernest Smith, Charles Callis, Susannah Torreano, David Meikle, Stephen Stauffer and Dominique Watts. And donated from the private collection of David Johnsen: Brian Blackham, Doug Braitewaite, Paul Davis, Dan Fogel, Lindsay Frei, Marilou Kundmueller, Andrew Skorut and Charles B. Snow.

ABOUT THE HELPER PROJECT:

Helper, Utah was once a thriving coal mining community filled with 157 shops, restaurants, and bars owned by one of 16 nationalities represented in the town. It was named for the “helper” engines that made it possible for the trains to climb the steep grade through Price Canyon to Soldier Summit at 7,747’. However, with the downturn in coal production, poverty and its accompanying problems creeped into Helper and Carbon County.

In recent years, Helper has evolved into a flourishing art and recreational community. Citizens of Helper have ensured the history of the town is preserved – it’s evident when you walk down Main Street. The Helper Project works to support the historic, economic and cultural needs of the citizens.

The mission of The Helper Project is simple: To foster revitalization and preservation, encourage economic development, and promote cultural connections for the city and citizens of historic Helper, Utah.

To donate to The Helper Project, go to

https://www.thehelperproject.net/donate/

HISTORY OF THE HELPER ARTIST'S MOVEMENT