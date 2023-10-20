FEMA is Still Hiring for the Illinois Disaster Recovery Team

CHICAGO - Are you interested in helping your neighbors and community recover from the June 29-July 2 storms and floods that devastated Cook County? The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has an immediate need to employ Cook County residents to work from the offices in Springfield and Morton Grove, IL as temporary local hires to assist with disaster response and recovery efforts. Local hire employees are local residents who are part of the disaster recovery team aiding in the recovery of the community and their fellow citizens.

For its offices in Morton Grove, FEMA is looking to hire one Accountable Property specialist, two Information Technology specialists, one External Affairs Program Liaison specialist and one External Affairs Creative specialist. For its Springfield offices, FEMA needs two IT specialists and one Accountable Property specialist. Visit the links for additional information, including job responsibilities and compensation:

The announcements will close at 11:59 pm Eastern Standard Time (EST) on the noted deadline dates OR at 11:59 pm EST on the day the application limit is received, whichever comes first.

Most temporary local hires are employed through a streamlined hiring process. A local hire’s term of employment is up to 120 days, though it may be extended in 120-day increments.

FEMA is an equal opportunity employer. Salaries are comparable to local pay rates.

Conditions of Employment:

You must be a U.S. citizen to be considered for this position.

You must successfully pass a background investigation.

Selective Service registration is required for males born after Dec. 31, 1959.

Review job announcements for additional conditions of employment.

To see other FEMA career postings, visit fema.gov/careers.

For additional information about the disaster recovery operation in Illinois, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4728. The deadline to register with FEMA for disaster assistance is October 30, 2023.

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. Reasonable accommodations, including translation and American Sign Language interpreters via Video Relay Service will be available to ensure effective communication with applicants with limited English proficiency, disabilities and access and functional needs. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 800-621-3362 (including 711 or Video Relay).