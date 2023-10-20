Manchin, Colleagues Introduce Legislation Pushing Back on Biden Admin’s Electric Vehicle Mandate

October 19, 2023

Washington, DC— Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) and 28 of his Senate colleagues introduced the Choice in Automobile Retail Sales (CARS) Act to counter the Biden Administration’s radical environmental agenda and executive overreach by preventing the implementation of a proposed rule and other regulations that seek to limit consumer vehicle choice.

“We cannot allow the EPA to continue to impose oppressive and careless regulations that increase our dependence on foreign adversaries like China and make everyday necessities more expensive for Americans and their families. I waited in line for gas in the 70s because America was too reliant on foreign oil, and I refuse to risk one day waiting in line for a Chinese battery,” said Senator Manchin. “This bipartisan legislation would rescind this federal overreach and protect access to traditional, affordable vehicles. As Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, I will continue to lead the fight against EPA’s radical climate agenda to protect our energy, national and economic security.”

Earlier this year, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued a draft rule titled “Multi-Pollutant Emissions Standards for Model Year 2027 and Later Light-Duty and Medium-Duty Vehicles,” which sets stringent emissions standards for criteria pollutants and greenhouse gasses for certain vehicles. The average price of an EV is over $17,000 more than the average price of a gas-powered vehicle, according to data from Kelley Blue Book. The Administration’s continued push to mandate EVs threatens to hurt everyday Americans and costs auto workers their jobs while simultaneously helping China, given that China continues to dominate the EV supply chain.

The Choice in Automobile Retail Sales (CARS) Act:

Would prohibit the EPA from finalizing, implementing or enforcing its proposed emissions rule;

Would prohibit the use of authority under the Clean Air Act to issue regulations that mandate the use of any specific technology or that limit the availability of new motor vehicles based on that vehicle’s engine type. This includes any regulation prescribed on or after January 1, 2021;

Would require the EPA to update any regulations since January 1, 2021, that result in the limited availability of new vehicles based on that vehicle’s engine within two years; and

Would end the EPA’s radical agenda, which is driving up costs for people and handing the keys of America’s auto industry to China.

Senator Manchin was joined by U.S. Senators Mike Crapo (R-ID), Pete Ricketts (R-NE), Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Jim Risch (R-ID), Deb Fischer (R-NE), Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), Katie Britt (R-AL), Roger Marshall (R-KS), Thom Tillis (R-NC), Rick Scott (R-FL), Ted Budd (R-NC), Kevin Cramer (R-ND), Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), Mike Lee (R-UT), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MI), Roger Wicker (R-MI), John Barrasso (R-WY), John Boozman (R-AR), Steve Daines (R-MT), Joni Ernst (R-IA), Tom Cotton (R-AR), Bill Cassidy (R-LA), John Kennedy (R-LA), Dan Sullivan (R-AL), Tim Scott (R-SC), John Hoeven (R-ND), Mike Braun (R-IN) and Ted Cruz (R-TX) in introducing the legislation.

The bill is supported by the American Petroleum Institute, American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers, National Propane Gas Association, National Association of Convenience Stores, National Association of Truck Stop Operators, SIGMA: America’s Leading Fuel Marketers, Idaho Petroleum Marketers and Convenience Store Association, Energy Marketers of America, American Exploration and Production Council, American Energy Alliance, Western Energy Alliance, National Taxpayers Union, National Association of Small Trucking Companies, Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association, Idaho Farm Bureau, American Farm Bureau, National Corn Growers Association, National Automobile Dealers Association, Idaho Automobile Dealers Association, Texas Automobile Dealers Association, Montana Automobile Dealers Association, Specialty Equipment Market Association, Heritage Action and Americans for Prosperity.