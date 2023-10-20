NA Chairman commends Air Defence - Air Force’s performance on 60th anniversary

VIETNAM, October 20 -

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vương Đình Huệ hailed the contributions of the Air Defence - Air Force (ADAF) to the cause of national construction and defence, and pointed out tasks for the force in the new situation while addressing a ceremony celebrating its 60th traditional day in Hà Nội on Thursday.

Top leaders of the country - Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng, President Võ Văn Thưởng, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and NA Chairman Huệ - all sent and presented bouquets of flowers to congratulate the force.

Huệ stressed that the force’s process of establishment, fighting, and development is associated with the struggle of the nation and the army under the leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam and late President Hồ Chí Minh. Over the past six decades, generations of officers and soldiers of the ADAF have achieved many glorious feats of arms and outstanding achievements.

The leader highlighted the core role of the force during the resistance wars against the French colonists and the US imperialists, notably in the Điện Biên Phủ Campaign that led to a victory that “resounded throughout the five continents and was world-shaking” in 1954, and the “Hà Nội – Điện Biên Phủ in the Air” victory, forcing the US to sign the Paris agreement on ending the war and restoring peace in Việt Nam.

The top legislator also lauded the ADAF’s contributions to search and rescue operations, helping people overcome the consequences of natural disasters and diseases, and in poverty reduction.

Analysing the current domestic and international situation, he asked the force to carry forward traditions and the great national unity bloc, and continue to implement relevant resolutions adopted by the Party and the Central Military Commission.

The NA Chairman emphasised personnel training, and the need to optimise new technologies and keep a close watch on the situation. He said the ADAF should further fulfil its role as an adviser to the Party, the State, the Central Military Commission, and the Ministry of National Defence.

The ADAF was also asked to pay more attention to Party and political system building, intensify the campaign on studying and following President Hồ Chí Minh’s thought, morality, and lifestyle, and enhance defence diplomacy.

The leader expressed his belief that the ADAF will outstandingly fulfil its assigned tasks, making itself a revolutionary, regular, elite, and modern force.

Huệ also highlighted the importance of continuous innovation, enhancing the quality of training, being combat-ready, mastering weapons, and equipping with modern equipment.

There should be a focus on building capable and highly skilled personnel at all levels, effectively improving repair and production capabilities, and applying new technological achievements to enhance the reliability of weapons, equipment, and supplies, as well as fighting capabilities.

He also urged the force to gradually improve and upgrade military assets, boost innovation in the production of spare parts and components, research and propose the addition of modern technical equipment to meet the requirements of itsmissions and the practical situation of the country.

On this occasion, Huệ presented gifts to families of martyrs and female officers and soldiers of the ADAF.— VNS