Việt Nam to contribute more to UN, int’l organisations: Deputy foreign minister

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Thị Thu Hằng met with visiting Director-General of the United Nations Office at Geneva (UNOG) Tatiana Valovaya in Hà Nội on Thursday, pledging more contributions from Việt Nam to the UN.

Appreciating the Director-General’s role in connecting and supporting Việt Nam in multilateral activities in Geneva, Hằng said the country is actively implementing the foreign policy identified at the 13th National Party Congress, which is multilateralisation and diversification of external relations, active integration into the world, being a trustworthy partner and active and responsible member of the international community, and equal and mutually beneficial cooperation with all countries on the basis of the fundamental principles of the UN Charter and international law.

Therefore, Việt Nam has made and will make more contributions to the common works of the UN and international organisations in Geneva, she remarked.

The Deputy Minister called on the UNOG Director-General and relevant bodies of the UN to continue providing optimal conditions for Vietnamese officials, experts, and citizens to work at the agencies, and to assist Việt Nam, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and developing countries to increase multilateral diplomatic activities in Geneva.

Applauding the “17 Faces of Action” initiative, launched by Valovaya and the Association of Swiss Women and Empowerment (ASWE) and implemented in various countries, she said the participation in this initiative is among Việt Nam's moves to effectively carry out its priorities while serving as a member of the UN Human Rights Council for 2023-25 to enhance cooperation and dialogue in the international community to promote gender equality and implement the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Valovaya, who is on a working visit to Việt Nam and attending the opening ceremony of a “17 Faces of Action” exhibition, said she is impressed with Việt Nam's high-level commitment to multilateralism and its concrete and practical contributions to the works of Geneva-based international organisations. She also highly valued the country’s outstanding role in joining hands with other ASEAN countries to step up cultural diplomacy, cultural diversity, and international solidarity in the community of diplomats in Geneva.

The Director-General affirmed that she, the UNOG, and other agencies will continue supporting and creating favourable conditions for Việt Nam and ASEAN’s activities in Geneva.

Welcoming Việt Nam's participation in the “17 Faces of Action” initiative, she spoke highly of the country’s achievements in promoting gender equality and efforts to carry out the 2030 Agenda, particularly the provision of conditions for women to engage in the political system, women’s economic empowerment, and the enhancement of women’s role in science, technology, and innovation.

Also on October 19, the UNOG Director-General had a meeting with leaders of the Diplomatic Academy of Việt Nam, and talked about multilateralism and the role of female leaders to the school’s lecturers and students. — VNS