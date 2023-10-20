EROPA conference concluded in Hà Nội

VIETNAM, October 20 - HÀ NỘI – The 2023 conference of the Eastern Regional Organisation for Public Administration (EROPA) wrapped up in Hà Nội on October 19 afternoon.

Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Triệu Văn Cường said that during the three-day event with four plenary sessions and four panel discussions, 150 scientists from many countries talked about various dimensions of public governance in connection with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Speeches delivered at the conference analysed the importance of public governance to the realisation of the SDGs amid numerous challenges facing countries after the COVID-19 pandemic such as food insecurity and unemployment.

Participants highlighted the necessity for issuing breakthrough policies to serve as the basis for economic recovery and development, and that the socio-economic development of a country will be the meter of public governance effectiveness. Some also recommended enhancing cooperation among countries and regions to jointly deal with global issues, the official went on.

Cường noted that the 2023 conference of EROPA took place in the context of various challenges to sustainable development in the world. Therefore, the selection of “The Role of Public Governance in Socioeconomic Recovery and Development” as the theme of the meeting reflected EROPA’s role and sense of responsibility toward regional and global development issues.

The deputy minister said studies presented at the conference provide many precious suggestions for Việt Nam.

At the 29th General Assembly of EROPA held on this occasion, participants approved the agenda of the EROPA Executive Council, and presented the Carlos P Ramos Award for Best Conference Paper and the award for female authors.

The 2023 conference and general assembly of EROPA were hosted by the National Academy of Public Administration and chaired by the Vietnamese Ministry of Home Affairs.

EROPA, an international organisation of states, groups and individuals in the region of Asia and the Pacific, was founded in 1960 as a response to the common desire among developing and developed countries to promote regional cooperation in improving knowledge, systems and practices of government administration to help accelerate economic and social development.

It was the first organisation in the region to be devoted to the development of public administration in order to advance the economic and social development of countries in Asia and the Pacific. VNA/VNS