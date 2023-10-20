Starr Insurance Condemns Atrocities Against Israel

“Starr Insurance unequivocally condemns the brutal atrocities perpetrated by Hamas on innocent Israelis on Saturday, October 7, 2023, as well as the ongoing captivity of hostages taken.





“Throughout our more than century-long history in global risk management, we have unfortunately witnessed wanton violence before but rarely with such disregard for the sanctity of human life. We must be clear-eyed in the face of such evil. The actions of Hamas must not be confused with any civilized groups’ legitimate aspirations for freedom. They are a crime against humanity.





“Starr stands with the State of Israel as it executes its right and duty to protect its citizens. We also stand in support of the peoples of the entire Middle East who seek freedom and opportunity free of violence, intolerance, and disregard for human dignity.”





About Starr Insurance





