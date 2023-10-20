Hawaii Department of Transportation to conduct training exercise at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport

Main, News Posted on Oct 19, 2023 in Airports News

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs the public of a training exercise to be held at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) on Friday, Oct. 20, from approximately 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The exercise will test the airport’s response procedures and capabilities outlined in its Emergency Plan during a simulated disaster scenario.

As other support agencies will participate in the exercise, the public is advised that emergency vehicles and personnel may be seen moving about HNL. As this is a simulated disaster, part of the training exercise will include volunteers who will portray victims.

Once again, the event on Friday, Oct 20 is only an exercise. Any questions should be directed to the HDOT Public Affairs Office at (808) 587-2160.

