Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,688 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 462,066 in the last 365 days.

Hawaii Department of Transportation to conduct training exercise at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport

Posted on Oct 19, 2023 in Airports News, Main, News

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs the public of a training exercise to be held at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) on Friday, Oct. 20, from approximately 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The exercise will test the airport’s response procedures and capabilities outlined in its Emergency Plan during a simulated disaster scenario.

As other support agencies will participate in the exercise, the public is advised that emergency vehicles and personnel may be seen moving about HNL. As this is a simulated disaster, part of the training exercise will include volunteers who will portray victims.

Once again, the event on Friday, Oct 20 is only an exercise. Any questions should be directed to the HDOT Public Affairs Office at (808) 587-2160.

###

You just read:

Hawaii Department of Transportation to conduct training exercise at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more