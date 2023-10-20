Cairn Consulting Group and Modern Campground Announce Strategic Partnership to Launch "MC Hospitality Highlights"

This collaboration is more than a partnership; it's a synergy of two entities committed to elevating the outdoor hospitality industry to unprecedented heights.” — Scott Bahr

COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a landmark move set to redefine the landscape of the outdoor hospitality industry, Cairn Consulting Group, spearheaded by industry veteran Scott Bahr, is joining forces with Modern Campground, led by digital innovator Brian Searl. Together, they are launching a series of incisive research reports aptly named "MC Hospitality Highlights."

Scott Bahr, the driving force behind Cairn Consulting Group, has a storied history of impactful collaborations, most notably with KOA Campgrounds. Under his leadership, Cairn Consulting Group produces the North American Camping Report, an annual research project that has become the gold standard for understanding consumer behavior in the outdoor industry. Bahr also produces the KOA Monthly Research Report and the North American Glamping Report in partnership with the American Glamping Association.

Revolutionizing Outdoor Hospitality Through Data Science

Harnessing the power of cutting-edge AI technology, sophisticated data collection techniques, and invaluable insights from Insider Perks, this alliance aims to take a critical look at the data that impacts and drives the outdoor hospitality experience, from campgrounds to glamping to the RV industry.

Topics That Matter: A Sneak Peek

• Guest Reviews: The Silent Influencers

• Seasonal Fluctuations: The Predictive Guide

• Managing Expectations: The Art and Science

• Indoor vs. Outdoor: A Comparative Odyssey

• Crafting Unforgettable Guest Experiences

• The Future is Now: Anticipating Change

Scott Bahr, Founder of Cairn Consulting Group, remarked, "This collaboration is more than a partnership; it's a synergy of two entities committed to elevating the outdoor hospitality industry to unprecedented heights. Our combined analytical capabilities and Modern Campground's expansive media network will offer actionable, data-driven insights like never before."

This is not a one-off project but an ongoing commitment to deliver regular reports, social media insights, and deep-dives into specific topics. We actively seek input from owners, operators, and stakeholders to identify gaps in existing data and metrics, aiming to fill them through our research.

Brian Searl, Founder & CEO of Modern Campground and Insider Perks, enthused, "We're not merely aggregating data; we're weaving narratives that resonate. Narratives that empower owners and operators to not just survive but thrive in an ever-evolving market landscape."

As the research and data-gathering begins, both Cairn Consulting Group and Modern Campground invite all stakeholders of the outdoor hospitality industry to reach out to them and offer suggestions, advice, or thoughts on what research they can produce that will be the most valuable.

Reports will be released frequently through social media, articles, and press releases, along with regular data-driven insights through conversations on the MC Fireside Chats weekly podcast. Scott Bahr will be joining as a recurring guest once a month on that show to share even more of what he is learning.

About Cairn Consulting Group

Cairn Consulting Group is a market research firm specializing in data-driven decision-making. With over 25 years of experience, they offer an analytical and visual experience that illuminates markets, helping businesses navigate through complex landscapes.

About Modern Campground

Modern Campground, established in 2021, is the premier news source for the outdoor hospitality industry. With a dedicated team of seasoned journalists, they provide curated news and original articles that serve as a comprehensive resource for industry stakeholders.

About Insider Perks

Insider Perks is a full-service digital marketing agency that has worked with more than 450 campgrounds across North America. They specialize in creating tailored marketing solutions that drive customer engagement and business growth.

