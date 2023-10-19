Illinois Department of Innovation & Technology Brings Supplier Day to Chicago

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, October 19 - The Illinois Department of Innovation & Technology's (DoIT) supplier diversity office is thrilled to announce their upcoming Supplier Day event. This information packed event will take place from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 14 in the Bilandic Building Auditorium located at 160 N. LaSalle in Chicago.





Current and prospective vendors will hear updates on DoIT's strategic direction and how vendors can participate in contracting opportunities with the state. DoIT leaders will share broad goals and objectives and DoIT's focus on the Business Enterprise Program (BEP).





"Supplier Day is a unique opportunity for local businesses to connect with DoIT and explore exciting partnerships with the State," said Illinois Department of Innovation & Technology Chief of Supplier Diversity Aliceber Rivera-Alfaro. "By fostering collaboration and promoting diversity in government procurement, we're driving economic empowerment and contributing to a more vibrant Illinois."





The event will feature informative presentations from industry experts, interactive panel discussions, and networking opportunities. Attendees will gain valuable insights into government procurement processes and strategies to enhance their business prospects.



