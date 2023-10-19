Trapping permits to be awarded Oct. 27 at Coffeen Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area

SPRINGFIELD - Trapping permits will be awarded at a public drawing Friday, Oct. 27 at Coffeen Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area in Montgomery County.





The drawing will take place at the site headquarters, 15084 N. Fourth Ave., in Coffeen. Registration will begin at 10:30 a.m., and the drawing will take place at 11 a.m.





Trapping will be permitted in designated areas from the statewide opening until Jan. 25, 2024. It will include the extended spring season for mink and muskrat through Feb. 15, 2024, and beaver and otter trapping through March 31, 2024. A 2022 or 2023 trapping license or trapper education card will be required to register for the drawing.





For more information about trapping opportunities, call the site office at 217-537-3351.