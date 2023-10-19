Toronto, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just in time for International Gin & Tonic Day, mixologists across Canada are reimagining the classic gin and tonic, inspired by Valley of Mother of God Gin . The riffs on this traditional cocktail will be available starting today and run through October or until supplies last at participating restaurants and bars.

“We’re overwhelmed by the enthusiasm and creativity this challenge has brought forth from some of the country’s top bartenders and mixologists,’ says Shelly Perry, Co-founder of Foxglove Spirits Ltd., the maker of Valley of Mother of God Gin .

“Made with 20 botanicals including juniper, rosemary, McIntosh apple and black walnut, this aromatic and crisp gin is so complex there’s so many variations you can make. For Minami Toronto, I went with simplicity to really highlight the gin and kept the secondary aromatics true to our Japanese roots with Mt Fuji bitters and yuzu,” says Nick Meyer , Regional Beverage Director at Aburi Restaurants Canada .

Here are some of the fine establishments where you can find some of the most creative takes on the classic gin and tonic:

Minami Toronto – An award-winning Japanese favourite in the heart of Entertainment District, serves up creative and exciting cocktails to match the vibrancy of their neighborhood.

Their take on the G&T: Mother's Sage + Tonic

Valley of Mother of God Gin , Fever Tree tonic, fresh sage + citrus, chrysanthemum aroma.

Bar Avelo – Newly opened this month and on the second floor of a heritage Victorian house above Avelo, a fine-dining plant-based restaurant, this speakeasy has bespoke cocktails that match the luxe menu and décor.

Their take on the G&T: The Cucumber Shiso G&T

Valley of Mother of God Gin , cucumber tonic, muddled cucumber and shiso, and shiso bitters

Little Sister (Portland) – One of the city’s top resto-bars that sets the standard when it comes to bold flavours and iconic cocktails. The Dutch-Indonesian flavours and décor will transport you to a happy place.

Their take on the G&T: Super G&T

Valley of Mother of God Gin , evergreen pine flavoured gin liquor and tonic with citrus

Miku Toronto – Based in financial district, this modern upscale Japanese spot is well known for their inventive cocktails that pair beautifully with their elegant menu.

Their take on the G&T: Miku + Tonic

Valley of Mother of God Gin , in-house handcrafted tonic water (made with coriander seed, cinchona bark, ginger, lemon, & burdock root), and lime.

Taline – Nestled in the heart of Rosedale, this upscale modern and traditional Armenian restaurant weaves their rich Armenian heritage throughout their culinary and cocktail offerings.

Their take on the G&T: Vart

Valley of Mother of God Gin , rose syrup, orange blossom acid, egg white, tonic

The Pilot – A classic bar and Yorkville staple, they’ve been serving up cold pints, great cocktails and traditional pub fare since 1944.

Their take on the G&T: Bitter Mother

Valley of Mother of God Gin , bitters, simple syrup, tonic water, garnished with orange peel

Mother Cocktail Bar - Internationally renowned and award-winning cocktail bar where creativity knows no limits.

Their take on the G&T: Quinine Valley

Valley of Mother of God Gin , with quinine, wine rose, cucumber pickle, spicy coconut cordial, clear citrus and Top fever 3 tonic.

Newly created G&T’s will be updated daily HERE .

About Foxglove Spirits Ltd.

Foxglove Spirits is a Canadian producer of luxury alcohol products developed using innovative strategies, head snap creativity, global expertise and the world’s finest ingredients.

The company’s first brand, Valley of Mother of God launched its Canadian Dry Gin in Ontario in April 2020. This was followed by the unique Maplewood Smoked Gin in April 2022.

In just 3 years, award-winning Valley of Mother of God has grown to become a top ten luxury gin brand in LCBO, one of the largest and most competitive beverage alcohol retailers in the world.







