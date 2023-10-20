President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Major Disaster Declaration for Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians

WASHINGTON ­-- FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by Tropical Storm Hilary from Aug. 19 - 21, 2023.

Public Assistance federal funding is available to the Tribal government and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by Tropical Storm Hilary.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures.

Andrew F. Grant has been named as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected area. Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further assessments.