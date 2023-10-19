Submit Release
Manchin Announces $10.1 Million for Affordable Housing Expansion in Rupert

October 19, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $10,140,166 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for the Woodlands Development Group. The funding will construct and operate a total of 1,788 homes in the Rupert area, including rent-assisted units for low and very low-income seniors and market-rate units.

“Every West Virginian deserves a roof over their head and a warm, safe place to sleep at night,” said Senator Manchin. “I’m pleased HUD is investing more than $10.1 million to help ensure quality, affordable housing in Greenbrier County, especially for low-income seniors. I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of the funding and, as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to support a secure living environment for every West Virginian across the Mountain State."

This funding is made possible through HUD’s Supportive Housing for the Elderly program, which provides interest-free capital advances to private, nonprofit sponsors to finance the development of supportive housing for the elderly. This investment will construct 1,262 new rent-assisted units for low and very low-income seniors and 526 additional market-rate units.

