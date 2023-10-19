Notice of Funding Opportunity: Byrne Justice Assistance Grant Washington Priority Area Funding

Now accepting proposal submissions for the Washington JAG Priority Area Funding

The Washington Department of Commerce is initiating this Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) to solicit Proposals from those qualified and interested in grant funding to conduct projects in alignment with the federal Byrne Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) requirements and Washington’s JAG Priority Areas.

The Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) is a primary source of federal funding to state and local jurisdictions supporting a range of criminal legal system improvement and community advancement programs. JAG funds are intended to assist states, tribes, and local jurisdictions in leveraging additional dollars from other funding sources to support and maximize statewide efforts.

During 2023, the Washington JAG Advisory Committee developed a Strategic Plan to guide the investment of JAG funds across the state. As part of the strategic plan, the following were identified as Washington’s Priority Areas of Focus:

Planning, Evaluation and Technology Improvement

Crime Victim Programming, Support and Advocacy

Community Safety Enhancement and Law Enforcement Programs/Support

Approximately $2,000,000 of JAG funding will be awarded through this NOFO through multiple contracts to provide the services described in this NOFO.

Eligibility

This NOFO is an open, competitive process. As further described in the NOFO, applicants will be considered based on expertise and alignment with the Washington JAG Priority Areas. Public agencies, units of local government, tribes, or nonprofit community-based organizations are encouraged to apply.

NOFO Timeline

Q&A October 20 – November 16, 2023

Preproposal Conference: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 2 pm via Zoom.

Proposals due: Monday, November 27, 2023, 11:59 Pacific Time

Funding period: January 1, 2024 – December 31, 2024

NOFO

To view the full NOFO click here: Download PDF

Contact Information

NOFO Coordinator: Anica Stieve, JAG Program Manager

Anica.stieve@commerce.wa.gov