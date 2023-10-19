Mayor Wu Announces Beata Coloyan as New Executive Director of Office of Neighborhood Services

Beata Coloyan brings years of experience in campaigning, program management, and political advocacy work geared towards providing equitable education for all as she leads the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Services.

Today, Mayor Michelle Wu announced Beata Coloyan as the new Executive Director of the Office of Neighborhood Services. Coloyan will lead the Office of Neighborhood Services to ensure neighborhood liaisons deliver impactful constituent services in collaboration with City departments.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Beata into a key leadership role connecting city government to families in every neighborhood,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “As a BPS grad and longtime public servant, she knows our communities and how to build civic engagement through excellent constituent services.”

The Office of Neighborhood Services liaisons play an integral role in connecting residents to City services and resources, facilitate resident input in all aspects of local government, ensure the appropriate City departments respond to constituent service requests, attend neighborhood meetings, and respond to emergencies such as fires to help displaced residents.

“Beata is leading the Office of Neighborhood Services during a historical moment in history where women are constantly breaking glass ceilings,” said Chief of Community Engagement Brianna Millor. “I am excited to work alongside such an experienced leader to strengthen constituent services on behalf of Boston residents throughout every neighborhood.”

Coloyan earned her Bachelor's degree in Political Science with a minor in Communications from Boston University. She worked as a Campaign Manager and Senior Advisor on the Committee to Elect Ayanna Pressley. Coloyan served as Campaign Manager for both the 2020 and 2022 re-election campaigns for Congresswoman Pressley.

“Beata is a brilliant and effective leader,” said Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley. “The City of Boston has already benefited deeply from her contributions and I am proud of what our team accomplished under her leadership of two re-election campaigns and the year round organizing and community building efforts she led. Beata has dedicated her career to strengthening our communities, building coalitions, sustaining movements, and inspiring the next generation of leaders. I can’t think of no one better equipped to lead the Office of Neighborhood Services and deliver the essential services Boston residents need and deserve.”

Coloyan is the former Policy and Advocacy Manager at Hildreth Institute where she oversaw legislative programming aimed at promoting policy changes at the institutional and state level to eradicate student loan debt. An avid rower, she was the program director for her high school alma mater, Boston Latin School, and the Girls’ Varsity Coach. Coloyan currently lives in the South End with her husband.

“I have a deep love for the city that raised me, and I’m excited to join a team that serves as an essential link between City Hall and the residents of Boston,” said Office of Neighborhood Services Executive Director Beata Coloyan. “It’s an honor to be part of an organization that understands the work we do has a direct impact on residents’ day-to-day lives, and I look forward to helping build on the exceptional work taking place at ONS.”

ABOUT THE MAYOR’S OFFICE OF NEIGHBORHOOD SERVICES

The Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Services (ONS) encourages, facilitates, and maximizes citizen input and participation through service requests, neighborhood meetings, mailings, and emergency responses. To report non-emergency issues to the City, residents are encouraged to connect with BOS:311 by dialing 3-1-1 or by downloading the free BOS:311 app on iOS or Android platforms.