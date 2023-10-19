SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Orthofix Medical Inc. - OFIX

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Orthofix Medical Inc. (“Orthofix” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: OFIX). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Orthofix and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On September 12, 2023, Orthofix issued a press release announcing leadership changes, including the appointment of an Interim Chief Executive Officer, Interim Chief Financial Officer, and Interim Chief Legal Officer. The press release stated that “[t]he appointments are effective immediately and follow the unanimous decision by the Board’s independent directors to terminate for cause Keith Valentine, John Bostjancic and Patrick Keran from those respective roles. The Board also requested that Mr. Valentine resign from the Board.” Orthofix further stated that “[t]he Board’s decision follows an investigation conducted by independent outside legal counsel and directed and overseen by the Company’s independent directors. As a result of the investigation, the Board determined that each of these executives engaged in repeated inappropriate and offensive conduct that violated multiple code of conduct requirements and was inconsistent with the Company’s values and culture.”

On this news, Orthofix’s stock price fell $5.62 per share, or 30.17%, to close at $13.01 per share on September 12, 2023.

