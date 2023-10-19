Submit Release
International plastics, rubber industry exhibition begins in HCM City

VIETNAM, October 19 - HCM CITY — The latest technologies and innovative solutions for the plastics and rubber industry are on display at the 21st Việt Nam International Plastics and Rubber Industry Exhibition that opened in HCM City on Wednesday.

VietnamPlas 2023 has doubled its size and brought together more than 620 exhibitors from 22 countries and territories in machinery and equipment for production and processing of plastics and rubber, recycling machinery, and raw materials.

Over the past two decades, the exhibition has played an important role in facilitating business connections and providing solutions that have contributed significantly to the advancement of Việt Nam’s plastics and rubber industry, said Judy Wang, president of Yorkers Trade & Marketing Service Co., Ltd., who organised the event.

The industry is experiencing remarkable annual growth rates, with a substantial CAGR of 8 per cent, she said.

The event will host two seminars that focus on addressing the challenges in operational management for enterprises manufacturing and distributing raw materials and additives in plastic products, supply chain management, digital transformation trends, and export strategies.

Organised by Vinexad National Trade Fair & Advertising JSC, Yorkers Trade & Marketing Service Co., Ltd., and the Việt Nam Plastics Association, the exhibition, being held at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre, will run until October 21. — VNS

