Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Announces Results for the Quarter and Period Ended September 30, 2023

Net income was $52.4 million for the current quarter, a decrease of $2.6 million, or 5 percent, from the prior quarter net income of $55.0 million. Net income for the current quarter decreased $26.9 million, or 34 percent, from the prior year third quarter net income of $79.3 million.

Interest income of $265 million in the current quarter increased $17.5 million, or 7 percent, over the prior quarter interest income of $247 million. Interest income in the current quarter increased $50.5 million, or 24 percent, over the prior year third quarter.

Total deposits and retail repurchase agreements of $21.895 billion at the current quarter end increased $530 million, or 10 percent annualized, during the current quarter.

Non-interest bearing deposits remained stable in the current quarter with a $7.0 million increase over the prior quarter.

The loan portfolio of $16.135 billion increased $180 million, or 5 percent annualized, during the current quarter.

The loan yield for the current quarter of 5.27 percent, increased 15 basis points, compared to 5.12 percent in the prior quarter and increased 60 basis points from the prior year third quarter loan yield of 4.67 percent.

Early stage delinquencies (accruing loans 30-89 days past due) of $15.3 million at September 30, 2023 decreased $9.6 million from the prior quarter.

The Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share. The Company has declared 154 consecutive quarterly dividends and has increased the dividend 49 times.

The Company announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire Community Financial Group, Inc., the parent company of Wheatland Bank, a leading eastern Washington community bank headquartered in Spokane with total assets of $763 million as of September 30, 2023. This will be the Company’s 25th acquisition since 2000.



Year-to-date 2023 Highlights

Net Income for the first nine months of 2023 was $169 million, a decrease of $54.9 million, or 25 percent, from the $224 million for the prior year first nine months net income.

Interest income for the first nine months of 2023 was $744 million, an increase of $139 million, or 23 percent over the first nine months of the prior year interest income of $605 million.

Total core deposits and retail repurchase agreements of $21.827 billion at the current quarter end increased $307 million, or 1 percent, during the first nine months of 2023.

The loan portfolio of $16.135 billion increased $888 million, or 8 percent annualized, during the first nine months of the current year. The loan portfolio, excluding the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, increased $1.578 billion, or 16 percent annualized, during the first nine months of the prior year.

The loan yield was 5.14 percent for the first nine months of the current year, an increase of 54 basis points from the first nine months of the prior year loan yield of 4.60 percent.

Stockholders’ equity of $2.875 billion increased $31.3 million, or 1 percent, during the first nine months of the current year.

Dividends declared in the first nine months of 2023 were $0.99 per share.



Financial Summary

At or for the Three Months ended At or for the Nine Months ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share and market data) Sep 30,

2023 Jun 30,

2023 Mar 31,

2023 Sep 30,

2022 Sep 30,

2023 Sep 30,

2022 Operating results Net income $ 52,445 54,955 61,211 79,338 168,611 223,525 Basic earnings per share $ 0.47 0.50 0.55 0.72 1.52 2.02 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.47 0.50 0.55 0.72 1.52 2.02 Dividends declared per share $ 0.33 0.33 0.33 0.33 0.99 0.99 Market value per share Closing $ 28.50 31.17 42.01 49.13 28.50 49.13 High $ 36.45 42.21 50.03 56.10 50.03 60.69 Low $ 26.84 26.77 37.07 46.08 26.77 44.43 Selected ratios and other data Number of common stock shares outstanding 110,879,365 110,873,887 110,868,713 110,766,954 110,879,365 110,766,954 Average outstanding shares - basic 110,877,534 110,870,964 110,824,648 110,766,502 110,857,788 110,752,231 Average outstanding shares - diluted 110,886,959 110,875,535 110,881,708 110,833,594 110,882,718 110,811,267 Return on average assets (annualized) 0.75 % 0.81 % 0.93 % 1.18 % 0.83 % 1.13 % Return on average equity (annualized) 7.12 % 7.52 % 8.54 % 10.94 % 7.72 % 10.14 % Efficiency ratio 63.31 % 62.73 % 60.39 % 52.76 % 62.10 % 55.14 % Dividend payout 70.21 % 66.00 % 60.00 % 45.83 % 65.13 % 49.01 % Loan to deposit ratio 79.25 % 79.92 % 77.09 % 67.98 % 79.25 % 67.98 % Number of full time equivalent employees 3,314 3,369 3,390 3,396 3,314 3,396 Number of locations 221 222 222 222 221 222 Number of ATMs 274 274 263 272 274 272



KALISPELL, Mont., Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: GBCI) reported net income of $52.4 million for the current quarter, a decrease of $26.9 million, or 34 percent, from the $79.3 million of net income for the prior year third quarter. Diluted earnings per share for the current quarter was $0.47 per share, a decrease of 35 percent from the prior year third quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.72. The decrease in net income compared to the prior quarter and prior year third quarter was primarily due to the continued increase in funding costs, which has outpaced the increase in interest income. “Our strong core deposit growth in the quarter shows the strength of our business model and employees. We were able to significantly grow deposits this quarter by leveraging existing banking relationships across all of our divisions,” said Randy Chesler, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We were also pleased to see the increase in interest income for the quarter, reflecting higher yields on loans and investments.”

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $169 million, a decrease of $54.9 million, or 25 percent, from the $224 million for the first nine months in the prior year, which was primarily driven by the increase in funding costs outpacing the increase in interest income. Diluted earnings per share for the first nine months of 2023 was $1.52 per share, a decrease of 25 percent from the prior year first nine months diluted earnings per share of $2.02.

On August 8, 2023, the Company announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire Community Financial Group, Inc., the parent company of Wheatland Bank (collectively, “Wheatland”), headquartered in Spokane, Washington. Wheatland has 14 branches in eastern Washington with total assets of $763 million, total loans of $491 million and total deposits of $609 million as of September 30, 2023. The acquisition is subject to required regulatory and shareholder approvals and other customary conditions of closing and is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Asset Summary

$ Change from (Dollars in thousands) Sep 30,

2023 Jun 30,

2023 Dec 31,

2022 Sep 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2023 Dec 31,

2022 Sep 30,

2022 Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,672,094 1,051,320 401,995 425,212 620,774 1,270,099 1,246,882 Debt securities, available-for-sale 4,741,738 4,999,820 5,307,307 5,755,076 (258,082 ) (565,569 ) (1,013,338 ) Debt securities, held-to-maturity 3,553,805 3,608,289 3,715,052 3,756,634 (54,484 ) (161,247 ) (202,829 ) Total debt securities 8,295,543 8,608,109 9,022,359 9,511,710 (312,566 ) (726,816 ) (1,216,167 ) Loans receivable Residential real estate 1,653,777 1,588,175 1,446,008 1,368,368 65,602 207,769 285,409 Commercial real estate 10,292,446 10,220,751 9,797,047 9,582,989 71,695 495,399 709,457 Other commercial 2,916,785 2,888,810 2,799,668 2,729,717 27,975 117,117 187,068 Home equity 869,963 862,240 822,232 793,556 7,723 47,731 76,407 Other consumer 402,075 394,986 381,857 376,603 7,089 20,218 25,472 Loans receivable 16,135,046 15,954,962 15,246,812 14,851,233 180,084 888,234 1,283,813 Allowance for credit losses (192,271 ) (189,385 ) (182,283 ) (178,191 ) (2,886 ) (9,988 ) (14,080 ) Loans receivable, net 15,942,775 15,765,577 15,064,529 14,673,042 177,198 878,246 1,269,733 Other assets 2,153,149 2,102,673 2,146,492 2,122,990 50,476 6,657 30,159 Total assets $ 28,063,561 27,527,679 26,635,375 26,732,954 535,882 1,428,186 1,330,607



Total debt securities of $8.296 billion at September 30, 2023 decreased $313 million, or 4 percent, during the current quarter and decreased $1.216 billion, or 13 percent, from the prior year third quarter. The Company continues to utilize cash flow from the securities portfolio to primarily fund loan growth and maintain a strong cash position. The Company increased its cash position by $621 million during the current quarter to further strengthen its liquidity position. Debt securities represented 30 percent of total assets at September 30, 2023, compared to 34 percent at December 31, 2022, and 36 percent at September 30, 2022.

The loan portfolio of $16.135 billion increased $180 million, or 5 percent annualized, during the current quarter with the largest dollar increase in commercial real estate, which increased $71.7 million, or 3 percent annualized. The loan portfolio increased $1.284 billion, or 9 percent, from the prior year third quarter with the largest dollar increase in commercial real estate loans, which increased $709 million, or 7 percent.

Credit Quality Summary

At or for the Nine Months ended At or for the Six Months ended At or for the Year ended At or for the Nine Months ended (Dollars in thousands) Sep 30,

2023 Jun 30,

2023 Dec 31,

2022 Sep 30,

2022 Allowance for credit losses Balance at beginning of period $ 182,283 182,283 172,665 172,665 Provision for credit losses 16,609 11,514 17,433 11,373 Charge-offs (10,284 ) (7,083 ) (14,970 ) (10,905 ) Recoveries 3,663 2,671 7,155 5,058 Balance at end of period $ 192,271 189,385 182,283 178,191 Provision for credit losses Loan portfolio $ 16,609 11,514 17,433 11,373 Unfunded loan commitments (4,827 ) (3,271 ) 2,530 2,466 Total provision for credit losses $ 11,782 8,243 19,963 13,839 Other real estate owned $ — — — — Other foreclosed assets 48 52 32 42 Accruing loans 90 days or more past due 3,855 3,876 1,559 2,524 Non-accrual loans 38,380 28,094 31,151 32,493 Total non-performing assets $ 42,283 32,022 32,742 35,059 Non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets 0.15 % 0.12 % 0.12 % 0.13 % Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of non-performing loans 455 % 592 % 557 % 508 % Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans 1.19 % 1.19 % 1.20 % 1.20 % Net charge-offs as a percentage of total loans 0.04 % 0.03 % 0.05 % 0.04 % Accruing loans 30-89 days past due $ 15,253 24,863 20,967 10,922 U.S. government guarantees included in non-performing assets $ 1,057 1,035 2,312 4,930



Non-performing assets of $42.3 million at September 30, 2023 increased $10.3 million, or 32 percent, over the quarter and increased $7.2 million, or 21 percent, over the prior year third quarter. Non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets at September 30, 2023 was 0.15 percent compared to 0.12 percent in the prior quarter and 0.13 percent in the prior year third quarter.

Early stage delinquencies (accruing loans 30-89 days past due) of $15.3 million at September 30, 2023 decreased $9.6 million from the prior quarter and decreased $5.7 million from prior year end. Early stage delinquencies as a percentage of loans at September 30, 2023 was 0.09 percent compared to 0.16 for the prior quarter end and 0.14 percent for the prior year end.

The current quarter credit loss expense of $3.5 million included $5.1 million of credit loss expense from loans and $1.6 million of credit loss benefit from unfunded loan commitments. The allowance for credit losses on loans (“ACL”) as a percentage of total loans outstanding at September 30, 2023 was 1.19 percent compared to 1.20 percent in the prior year third quarter.

Credit Quality Trends and Provision for Credit Losses on the Loan Portfolio

(Dollars in thousands) Provision for Credit Losses Loans Net Charge-Offs

(Recoveries) ACL

as a Percent

of Loans Accruing

Loans 30-89

Days Past Due

as a Percent of

Loans Non-Performing

Assets to

Total Subsidiary

Assets Third quarter 2023 $ 5,095 $ 2,209 1.19 % 0.09 % 0.15 % Second quarter 2023 5,254 2,473 1.19 % 0.16 % 0.12 % First quarter 2023 6,260 1,939 1.20 % 0.16 % 0.12 % Fourth quarter 2022 6,060 1,968 1.20 % 0.14 % 0.12 % Third quarter 2022 8,382 3,154 1.20 % 0.07 % 0.13 % Second quarter 2022 (1,353 ) 1,843 1.20 % 0.12 % 0.16 % First quarter 2022 4,344 850 1.28 % 0.12 % 0.24 % Fourth quarter 2021 19,301 616 1.29 % 0.38 % 0.26 %



Net charge-offs for the current quarter were $2.2 million compared to $2.5 million in the prior quarter and $3.2 million for the prior year third quarter. Net charge-offs of $2.2 million included $1.7 million in deposit overdraft net charge-offs and $544 thousand of net loan charge-offs.

The current quarter provision for credit loss expense for loans was $5.1 million, which was a decrease of $160 thousand from the prior quarter and a $3.3 million decrease from the prior year third quarter. Loan portfolio growth, composition, average loan size, credit quality considerations, economic forecasts and other environmental factors will continue to determine the level of the provision for credit losses for loans.

Supplemental information regarding credit quality and identification of the Company’s loan portfolio based on regulatory classification is provided in the exhibits at the end of this press release. The regulatory classification of loans is based primarily on collateral type while the Company’s loan segments presented herein are based on the purpose of the loan.

Liability Summary

$ Change from (Dollars in thousands) Sep 30,

2023 Jun 30,

2023 Dec 31,

2022 Sep 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2023 Dec 31,

2022 Sep 30,

2022 Deposits Non-interest bearing deposits $ 6,465,353 6,458,394 7,690,751 8,294,363 6,959 (1,225,398 ) (1,829,010 ) NOW and DDA accounts 5,253,367 5,154,442 5,330,614 5,462,707 98,925 (77,247 ) (209,340 ) Savings accounts 2,872,362 2,808,571 3,200,321 3,305,333 63,791 (327,959 ) (432,971 ) Money market deposit accounts 2,994,631 3,094,302 3,472,281 3,905,676 (99,671 ) (477,650 ) (911,045 ) Certificate accounts 2,742,017 2,014,104 880,589 907,560 727,913 1,861,428 1,834,457 Core deposits, total 20,327,730 19,529,813 20,574,556 21,875,639 797,917 (246,826 ) (1,547,909 ) Wholesale deposits 67,434 478,417 31,999 4,003 (410,983 ) 35,435 63,431 Deposits, total 20,395,164 20,008,230 20,606,555 21,879,642 386,934 (211,391 ) (1,484,478 ) Repurchase agreements 1,499,696 1,356,862 945,916 887,483 142,834 553,780 612,213 Deposits and repurchase agreements, total 21,894,860 21,365,092 21,552,471 22,767,125 529,768 342,389 (872,265 ) Federal Home Loan Bank advances — — 1,800,000 705,000 — (1,800,000 ) (705,000 ) FRB Bank Term Funding 2,740,000 2,740,000 — — — 2,740,000 2,740,000 Other borrowed funds 73,752 75,819 77,293 77,671 (2,067 ) (3,541 ) (3,919 ) Subordinated debentures 132,903 132,863 132,782 132,742 40 121 161 Other liabilities 347,452 287,379 229,524 278,059 60,073 117,928 69,393 Total liabilities $ 25,188,967 24,601,153 23,792,070 23,960,597 587,814 1,396,897 1,228,370



During the current quarter, the Company continued to focus on its diversified deposit and repurchase agreement product offerings. Total deposits and retail repurchase agreements of $21.895 billion at the current quarter end increased $530 million, or 10 percent annualized, during the current quarter. With the increased core deposits, the Company allowed $411 million of higher cost wholesale deposits to mature. Excluding wholesale deposits, core deposits and retail repurchase agreements increased $941 million, or 18 annualized percent, during the current quarter. Non-interest bearing deposits increased $7.0 million over the prior quarter, representing 32 percent of total core deposits at September 30, 2023 compared to 37 percent at December 31, 2022 and 38 percent at September 30, 2022.

The Company’s liquidity position remains strong with solid core deposit customer relationships, excess cash, debt securities, and access to diversified borrowing sources. The Company has available liquidity of $14.8 billion including cash, borrowing capacity from the FHLB and Federal Reserve facilities, unpledged securities, brokered deposits, and other sources.

Stockholders’ Equity Summary

$ Change from (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Sep 30,

2023 Jun 30,

2023 Dec 31,

2022 Sep 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2023 Dec 31,

2022 Sep 30,

2022 Common equity $ 3,374,961 3,357,313 3,312,097 3,267,505 17,648 62,864 107,456 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (500,367 ) (430,787 ) (468,792 ) (495,148 ) (69,580 ) (31,575 ) (5,219 ) Total stockholders’ equity 2,874,594 2,926,526 2,843,305 2,772,357 (51,932 ) 31,289 102,237 Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net (1,019,690 ) (1,022,118 ) (1,026,994 ) (1,029,658 ) 2,428 7,304 9,968 Tangible stockholders’ equity $ 1,854,904 1,904,408 1,816,311 1,742,699 (49,504 ) 38,593 112,205





Stockholders’ equity to total assets 10.24 % 10.63 % 10.67 % 10.37 % Tangible stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets 6.86 % 7.18 % 7.09 % 6.78 % Book value per common share $ 25.93 26.40 25.67 25.03 (0.47 ) 0.26 0.90 Tangible book value per common share $ 16.73 17.18 16.40 15.73 (0.45 ) 0.33 1.00



Tangible stockholders’ equity of $1.855 billion at September 30, 2023 decreased $49.5 million, or 3 percent, compared to the prior quarter and was due to an increase in net unrealized losses (after-tax) on available-for-sale debt securities during the current quarter. Tangible stockholders’ equity increased $112 million, or 6 percent, from September 30, 2022, which was primarily due to earnings retention. Tangible book value per common share of $16.73 at the current quarter end increased $0.33 per share, or 2 percent, from the prior year end. The tangible book value per common share increased $1.00 per share from the prior year third quarter.

Cash Dividends

On September 27, 2023, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share. The current quarter dividend of $0.33 per share was consistent with the dividend declared in the prior quarter and the prior year third quarter. The dividend was payable October 19, 2023 to shareholders of record on October 10, 2023. The dividend was the Company’s 154th consecutive regular dividend. Future cash dividends will depend on a variety of factors, including net income, capital, asset quality, general economic conditions and regulatory considerations.

Operating Results for Three Months Ended September 30, 2023

Compared to June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023 and September 30, 2022

Income Summary

Three Months ended $ Change from (Dollars in thousands) Sep 30,

2023 Jun 30,

2023 Mar 31,

2023 Sep 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2023 Mar 31,

2023 Sep 30,

2022 Net interest income Interest income $ 264,906 247,365 231,888 214,402 17,541 33,018 50,504 Interest expense 97,852 75,385 45,696 9,075 22,467 52,156 88,777 Total net interest income 167,054 171,980 186,192 205,327 (4,926 ) (19,138 ) (38,273 ) Non-interest income Service charges and other fees 19,304 18,967 17,771 18,970 337 1,533 334 Miscellaneous loan fees and charges 4,322 4,162 3,967 4,040 160 355 282 Gain on sale of loans 4,046 3,528 2,400 3,846 518 1,646 200 Loss on sale of debt securities (65 ) (23 ) (114 ) (85 ) (42 ) 49 20 Other income 2,633 2,445 3,871 3,635 188 (1,238 ) (1,002 ) Total non-interest income 30,240 29,079 27,895 30,406 1,161 2,345 (166 ) Total income $ 197,294 201,059 214,087 235,733 (3,765 ) (16,793 ) (38,439 ) Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) 2.58 % 2.74 % 3.08 % 3.34 %



Net Interest Income

The current quarter interest income of $265 million increased $17.5 million, or 7 percent, over the prior quarter and was driven primarily by the increase in the loan yields and an increase in interest-bearing cash. The current quarter interest income increased $50.5 million, or 24 percent, over the prior year third quarter and was principally due to loan growth and increased loan yields. The loan yield of 5.27 percent in the current quarter increased 15 basis points from the prior quarter loan yield of 5.12 percent and increased 60 basis points from the prior year third quarter loan yield of 4.67 percent.

The current quarter interest expense of $97.9 million increased $22.5 million, or 30 percent, over the prior quarter and increased $88.8 million, or 978 percent, over the prior year third quarter primarily the result of an increase in rates on deposits and borrowings. Core deposit cost (including non-interest bearing deposits) was 1.03 percent for the current quarter compared to 0.57 percent in the prior quarter and 0.06 percent for the prior year third quarter. The total cost of funding (including non-interest bearing deposits) was 1.58 percent in the current quarter compared to 1.26 percent in the prior quarter and 0.15 percent in the prior year third quarter, which was the result of the increased deposit and borrowing rates.

The Company’s net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the current quarter was 2.58 percent compared to 2.74 percent in the prior quarter and 3.34 percent in the prior year third quarter. Although the net interest margin has been negatively impacted by the increase in interest rates in the current year, the Company experienced a slower pace in the decline in the net interest margin during the current quarter. The current quarter decrease in net interest margin was 16 basis points compared to a decrease of 34 basis points in the prior quarter and a decrease of 22 basis points in the first quarter of the current year. The core net interest margin, excluding discount accretion, the impact from non-accrual interest and the impact from the PPP loans, was 2.55 percent compared to 2.72 percent in the prior quarter and 3.29 percent in the prior year third quarter.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income for the current quarter totaled $30.2 million, which was an increase of $1.2 million, or 4 percent, over the prior quarter. Gain on the sale of residential loans of $4.0 million for the current quarter increased $518 thousand, or 15 percent, compared to the prior quarter and increased $200 thousand, or 5 percent, from the prior year third quarter. Service charges and other fees of $19.3 million in the current quarter increased $337 thousand, or 2 percent, over the prior quarter and increased $334 thousand, or 2 percent, over the prior year third quarter.

Non-interest Expense Summary

Three Months ended $ Change from (Dollars in thousands) Sep 30,

2023 Jun 30,

2023 Mar 31,

2023 Sep 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2023 Mar 31,

2023 Sep 30,

2022 Compensation and employee benefits $ 77,387 78,764 81,477 80,612 (1,377 ) (4,090 ) (3,225 ) Occupancy and equipment 10,553 10,827 11,665 10,797 (274 ) (1,112 ) (244 ) Advertising and promotions 4,052 3,733 4,235 3,768 319 (183 ) 284 Data processing 8,730 8,402 8,109 7,716 328 621 1,014 Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets 15 14 12 66 1 3 (51 ) Regulatory assessments and insurance 6,060 5,314 4,903 3,339 746 1,157 2,721 Core deposit intangibles amortization 2,428 2,427 2,449 2,665 1 (21 ) (237 ) Other expenses 20,351 21,123 22,132 21,097 (772 ) (1,781 ) (746 ) Total non-interest expense $ 129,576 130,604 134,982 130,060 (1,028 ) (5,406 ) (484 )



Total non-interest expense of $130 million for the current quarter decreased $1.0 million, or 79 basis points, over the prior quarter and decreased $484 thousand, or 37 basis points, over the prior year third quarter. Compensation and employee benefits expense of $77.4 million for the current quarter decreased $1.4 million, or 2 percent, from the prior quarter and decreased $3.2 million, or 4 percent, over the prior year third quarter, which was driven primarily by decreases in accrued expenses for employee benefits. Regulatory assessments and insurance of $6.1 million, increased $2.7 million, or 81 percent, over the prior year third quarter and was primarily due to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) uniformly increasing all depository institutions premiums at the beginning of the current year. “The reduction in non-interest expense reflects the Company’s continued focus on staffing levels and containing costs in other areas,” said Ron Copher, Chief Financial Officer.

Federal and State Income Tax Expense

Tax expense during the third quarter of 2023 was $11.7 million, a decrease of $993 thousand, or 8 percent, compared to the prior quarter and a decrease of $6.3 million, or 35 percent, from the prior year third quarter. The effective tax rate in the current quarter was 18.3 percent compared to 18.8 percent in the prior quarter and 18.5 percent in the prior year third quarter.

Efficiency Ratio

The efficiency ratio was 63.31 percent in the current quarter compared to 62.73 percent in the prior quarter and 52.76 percent in the prior year third quarter. The increase from prior quarter and prior year third quarter was primarily attributable to the increase in interest expense in the current quarter that outpaced the increase in interest income.

Operating Results for Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

Compared to September 30, 2022

Income Summary

Nine Months ended (Dollars in thousands) Sep 30,

2023 Sep 30,

2022 $ Change % Change Net interest income Interest income $ 744,159 $ 604,555 $ 139,604 23 % Interest expense 218,933 20,235 198,698 982 % Total net interest income 525,226 584,320 (59,094 ) (10 )% Non-interest income Service charges and other fees 56,042 53,390 2,652 5 % Miscellaneous loan fees and charges 12,451 11,445 1,006 9 % Gain on sale of loans 9,974 17,857 (7,883 ) (44 )% (Loss) gain on sale of debt securities (202 ) 101 (303 ) (300 )% Other income 8,949 9,456 (507 ) (5 )% Total non-interest income 87,214 92,249 (5,035 ) (5 )% Total Income $ 612,440 $ 676,569 $ (64,129 ) (9 )% Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) 2.79 % 3.26 %



Net Interest Income

Net-interest income of $525 million for the first nine months of 2023 decreased $59.1 million, or 10 percent, over the same period of 2022 and was primarily driven by increased interest expense. Interest income of $744 million for the first nine months in the current year increased $139.6 million, or 23 percent, from the same period in the prior year and was primarily attributable to the increase in the loan portfolio and an increase in loan yields. The loan yield was 5.14 percent for the first nine months of the current year, an increase of 54 basis points from the first nine months of the prior year loan yield of 4.60 percent.

Interest expense of $218.9 million for the first nine months of 2023 increased $199 million, or 982 percent, over the same period in the prior year and was the result of increased borrowings and higher interest rates on borrowings and deposits. Core deposit cost (including non-interest bearing deposits) was 0.62 percent for the nine months of 2023 compared to 0.06 percent for the same period in 2022. The total funding cost (including non-interest bearing deposits) for the first nine months of the current year was 1.22 percent, which was an increase of 110 basis points over the prior year first nine months of 0.12 percent.

The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, during the first nine months of 2023 was 2.79 percent, a 47 basis points decrease from the net interest margin of 3.26 percent for the same period in the prior year. The core net interest margin, excluding discount accretion, the impact from non-accrual interest and the impact from the PPP loans, was 2.77 percent for the first nine months of the current year, which was a 41 basis points decrease from the core margin of 3.18 percent in the same period of the prior year.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income of $87.2 million for the first nine months of 2023 decreased $5.0 million, or 5 percent, over the same period last year and was primarily due to the decrease in gain on sale of residential loans, which was partially offset by the increase in service charges and other fees. Gain on sale of residential loans of $10.0 million in the current year decreased by $7.9 million, or 44 percent, over the prior year as result of the reduction in residential purchase and refinance activity as mortgage rates significantly increased during the current year. Miscellaneous loan fees of $12.5 million, increased $1.0 million, or 9 percent, which was primarily driven by increased credit card interchange fees due to increased activity.



Non-interest Expense Summary

Nine Months ended (Dollars in thousands) Sep 30,

2023 Sep 30,

2022 $ Change % Change Compensation and employee benefits $ 237,628 $ 239,489 $ (1,861 ) (1 )% Occupancy and equipment 33,045 32,527 518 2 % Advertising and promotions 12,020 10,766 1,254 12 % Data processing 25,241 22,744 2,497 11 % Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets 41 72 (31 ) (43 )% Regulatory assessments and insurance 16,277 9,479 6,798 72 % Core deposit intangibles amortization 7,304 7,994 (690 ) (9 )% Other expenses 63,606 66,818 (3,212 ) (5 )% Total non-interest expense $ 395,162 $ 389,889 $ 5,273 1 %



Total non-interest expense of $395 million for the first nine months of 2023 increased $5.3 million, or 1 percent, over the same period in the prior year. Regulatory assessments and insurance of $16.3 million for the first nine months of 2023 increased $6.8 million, or 72 percent, over the prior year and was primarily due to the FDIC uniformly increasing all depository institutions premiums beginning in 2023. Other expense of $63.6 million for the first nine months of 2023 decreased $3.2 million, or 5 percent, from the first nine months of the prior year and was primarily due to the decrease in acquisition-related expenses along with changes in several miscellaneous categories. Acquisition-related expenses were $842 thousand in the first nine months of the current year compared to $9.2 million in the same period of last year.

Provision for Credit Losses

The provision for credit loss expense was $11.8 million for the first nine months of 2023 and decreased $2.1 million, or 15 percent, over the same period of the prior year. The provision for credit loss expense for the first nine months of 2023 included provision for credit loss expense of $16.6 million on the loan portfolio and credit loss benefit of $4.8 million on the unfunded loan commitments. Net charge-offs during the first nine months of the current year were $6.6 million compared to $5.8 million during the same period of the prior year.

Federal and State Income Tax Expense

Tax expense of $36.9 million for the first nine months of 2023 decreased $12.4 million, or 25 percent, over the first nine months of the prior year. The effective tax rate for first nine months of 2023 was 17.9 percent compared to 18.1 percent for the first nine months of 2022.

Efficiency Ratio

The efficiency ratio was 62.10 percent for the first nine months of 2023 compared to 55.14 percent for the same period last year. The increase from the prior year was primarily attributable to the increase in interest expense in the current year that outpaced the increase in interest income.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions that are not historical facts, and other statements identified by words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “should,” “projects,” “seeks,” “estimates” or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that are subject to change. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results (express or implied) or other expectations in the forward-looking statements, including those made in this news release:

risks associated with lending and potential adverse changes in the credit quality of the Company’s loan portfolio;

changes in monetary and fiscal policies, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board, which could adversely affect the Company’s net interest income and margin, the fair value of its financial instruments, profitability, and stockholders’ equity;

legislative or regulatory changes, including increased banking and consumer protection regulations, that may adversely affect the Company’s business;

risks related to overall economic conditions, including the impact on the economy of a rising interest rate environment, inflationary pressures, and geopolitical instability, including the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East;

risks associated with the Company’s ability to negotiate, complete, and successfully integrate any future acquisitions;

costs or difficulties related to the completion and integration of acquisitions;

impairment of the goodwill recorded by the Company in connection with acquisitions, which may have an adverse impact on earnings and capital;

reduction in demand for banking products and services, whether as a result of changes in customer behavior, economic conditions, banking environment, or competition;

deterioration of the reputation of banks and the financial services industry, which could adversely affect the Company's ability to obtain and maintain customers;

changes in the competitive landscape, including as may result from new market entrants or further consolidation in the financial services industry, resulting in the creation of larger competitors with greater financial resources;

risks presented by continued public stock market volatility, which could adversely affect the market price of the Company’s common stock and the ability to raise additional capital or grow through acquisitions;

risks associated with dependence on the Chief Executive Officer, the senior management team and the Presidents of Glacier Bank’s divisions;

material failure, potential interruption or breach in security of the Company’s systems or changes in technological which could expose the Company to cybersecurity risks, fraud, system failures, or direct liabilities;

risks related to natural disasters, including droughts, fires, floods, earthquakes, pandemics, and other unexpected events;

success in managing risks involved in the foregoing; and

effects of any reputational damage to the Company resulting from any of the foregoing.

The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly correct or update any forward-looking statement if it later becomes aware that actual results are likely to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statement.

Conference Call Information

A conference call for investors is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, October 20, 2023. Please note that our conference call host no longer offers a general dial-in number. Investors who would like to join the call may now register by following this link to obtain dial-in instructions: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIbe718214dea94214b3ab02d160926dd0. To participate via the webcast, log on to: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/w8zz3hr8. If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived on our website, www.glacierbancorp.com.

About Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: GBCI), a member of the Russell 2000® and the S&P MidCap 400® indices, is the parent company for Glacier Bank and its Bank divisions located across its eight state Western U.S. footprint: Altabank (American Fork, UT), Bank of the San Juans (Durango, CO), Citizens Community Bank (Pocatello, ID), Collegiate Peaks Bank (Buena Vista, CO), First Bank of Montana (Lewistown, MT), First Bank of Wyoming (Powell, WY), First Community Bank Utah (Layton, UT), First Security Bank (Bozeman, MT), First Security Bank of Missoula (Missoula, MT), First State Bank (Wheatland, WY), Glacier Bank (Kalispell, MT), Heritage Bank of Nevada (Reno, NV), Mountain West Bank (Coeur d’Alene, ID), North Cascades Bank (Chelan, WA), The Foothills Bank (Yuma, AZ), Valley Bank of Helena (Helena, MT), and Western Security Bank (Billings, MT).

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Sep 30,

2023 Jun 30,

2023 Dec 31,

2022 Sep 30,

2022 Assets Cash on hand and in banks $ 264,067 285,920 300,194 260,456 Interest bearing cash deposits 1,408,027 765,400 101,801 164,756 Cash and cash equivalents 1,672,094 1,051,320 401,995 425,212 Debt securities, available-for-sale 4,741,738 4,999,820 5,307,307 5,755,076 Debt securities, held-to-maturity 3,553,805 3,608,289 3,715,052 3,756,634 Total debt securities 8,295,543 8,608,109 9,022,359 9,511,710 Loans held for sale, at fair value 29,027 35,006 12,314 21,720 Loans receivable 16,135,046 15,954,962 15,246,812 14,851,233 Allowance for credit losses (192,271 ) (189,385 ) (182,283 ) (178,191 ) Loans receivable, net 15,942,775 15,765,577 15,064,529 14,673,042 Premises and equipment, net 415,343 405,407 398,100 395,639 Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets 48 52 32 42 Accrued interest receivable 104,476 88,351 83,538 93,300 Deferred tax asset 203,745 179,815 193,187 204,351 Core deposit intangible, net 34,297 36,725 41,601 44,265 Goodwill 985,393 985,393 985,393 985,393 Non-marketable equity securities 11,330 10,014 82,015 38,215 Bank-owned life insurance 170,175 169,195 169,068 168,187 Other assets 199,315 192,715 181,244 171,878 Total assets $ 28,063,561 27,527,679 26,635,375 26,732,954 Liabilities Non-interest bearing deposits $ 6,465,353 6,458,394 7,690,751 8,294,363 Interest bearing deposits 13,929,811 13,549,836 12,915,804 13,585,279 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 1,499,696 1,356,862 945,916 887,483 FHLB advances — — 1,800,000 705,000 FRB Bank Term Funding 2,740,000 2,740,000 — — Other borrowed funds 73,752 75,819 77,293 77,671 Subordinated debentures 132,903 132,863 132,782 132,742 Accrued interest payable 91,874 47,742 4,331 2,740 Other liabilities 255,578 239,637 225,193 275,319 Total liabilities 25,188,967 24,601,153 23,792,070 23,960,597 Commitments and Contingent Liabilities Stockholders’ Equity Preferred shares, $0.01 par value per share, 1,000,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding — — — — Common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 234,000,000 shares authorized 1,109 1,109 1,108 1,108 Paid-in capital 2,348,305 2,346,422 2,344,005 2,342,452 Retained earnings - substantially restricted 1,025,547 1,009,782 966,984 923,945 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (500,367 ) (430,787 ) (468,792 ) (495,148 ) Total stockholders’ equity 2,874,594 2,926,526 2,843,305 2,772,357 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 28,063,561 27,527,679 26,635,375 26,732,954





Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Three Months ended Nine Months ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Sep 30,

2023 Jun 30,

2023 Mar 31,

2023 Sep 30,

2022 Sep 30,

2023 Sep 30,

2022 Interest Income Investment securities $ 53,397 47,658 43,642 43,722 144,697 125,217 Residential real estate loans 18,594 17,076 15,838 13,738 51,508 42,279 Commercial loans 173,437 164,587 155,682 142,692 493,706 398,507 Consumer and other loans 19,478 18,044 16,726 14,250 54,248 38,552 Total interest income 264,906 247,365 231,888 214,402 744,159 604,555 Interest Expense Deposits 54,697 31,700 12,545 3,279 98,942 9,884 Securities sold under agreements to

repurchase 10,972 8,607 4,606 675 24,185 1,435 Federal Home Loan Bank advances — 3,305 23,605 3,318 26,910 4,628 FRB Bank Term Funding 30,229 29,899 3,032 — 63,160 — Other borrowed funds 489 443 496 214 1,428 698 Subordinated debentures 1,465 1,431 1,412 1,589 4,308 3,590 Total interest expense 97,852 75,385 45,696 9,075 218,933 20,235 Net Interest Income 167,054 171,980 186,192 205,327 525,226 584,320 Provision for credit losses 3,539 2,773 5,470 8,341 11,782 13,839 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 163,515 169,207 180,722 196,986 513,444 570,481 Non-Interest Income Service charges and other fees 19,304 18,967 17,771 18,970 56,042 53,390 Miscellaneous loan fees and charges 4,322 4,162 3,967 4,040 12,451 11,445 Gain on sale of loans 4,046 3,528 2,400 3,846 9,974 17,857 (Loss) gain on sale of debt securities (65 ) (23 ) (114 ) (85 ) (202 ) 101 Other income 2,633 2,445 3,871 3,635 8,949 9,456 Total non-interest income 30,240 29,079 27,895 30,406 87,214 92,249 Non-Interest Expense Compensation and employee benefits 77,387 78,764 81,477 80,612 237,628 239,489 Occupancy and equipment 10,553 10,827 11,665 10,797 33,045 32,527 Advertising and promotions 4,052 3,733 4,235 3,768 12,020 10,766 Data processing 8,730 8,402 8,109 7,716 25,241 22,744 Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets 15 14 12 66 41 72 Regulatory assessments and insurance 6,060 5,314 4,903 3,339 16,277 9,479 Core deposit intangibles amortization 2,428 2,427 2,449 2,665 7,304 7,994 Other expenses 20,351 21,123 22,132 21,097 63,606 66,818 Total non-interest expense 129,576 130,604 134,982 130,060 395,162 389,889 Income Before Income Taxes 64,179 67,682 73,635 97,332 205,496 272,841 Federal and state income tax expense 11,734 12,727 12,424 17,994 36,885 49,316 Net Income $ 52,445 54,955 61,211 79,338 168,611 223,525





Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Average Balance Sheets Three Months ended September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Average

Yield/

Rate Assets Residential real estate loans $ 1,649,947 $ 18,594 4.51 % $ 1,567,136 $ 17,076 4.36 % Commercial loans 1 13,120,479 174,822 5.29 % 12,950,934 165,874 5.14 % Consumer and other loans 1,263,775 19,478 6.11 % 1,236,763 18,044 5.85 % Total loans 2 16,034,201 212,894 5.27 % 15,754,833 200,994 5.12 % Tax-exempt debt securities 3 1,732,227 14,486 3.34 % 1,743,852 14,462 3.32 % Taxable debt securities 4 8,485,157 41,052 1.94 % 8,177,551 35,202 1.72 % Total earning assets 26,251,585 268,432 4.06 % 25,676,236 250,658 3.92 % Goodwill and intangibles 1,020,868 1,023,291 Non-earning assets 528,145 523,349 Total assets $ 27,800,598 $ 27,222,876 Liabilities Non-interest bearing deposits $ 6,461,350 $ — — % $ 6,584,082 $ — — % NOW and DDA accounts 5,231,741 12,906 0.98 % 5,108,421 7,429 0.58 % Savings accounts 2,840,620 3,492 0.49 % 2,846,015 1,064 0.15 % Money market deposit accounts 3,039,177 12,646 1.65 % 3,256,007 10,174 1.25 % Certificate accounts 2,462,266 23,151 3.73 % 1,451,218 8,878 2.45 % Total core deposits 20,035,154 52,195 1.03 % 19,245,743 27,545 0.57 % Wholesale deposits 5 188,523 2,502 5.27 % 330,655 4,155 5.04 % Repurchase agreements 1,401,765 10,972 3.11 % 1,273,045 8,607 2.71 % FHLB advances — — — % 245,055 3,305 5.33 % FRB Bank Term Funding 2,740,000 30,229 4.38 % 2,740,000 29,899 4.38 % Subordinated debentures and other borrowed funds 208,336 1,954 3.72 % 208,804 1,874 3.60 % Total funding liabilities 24,573,778 97,852 1.58 % 24,043,302 75,385 1.26 % Other liabilities 302,564 247,319 Total liabilities 24,876,342 24,290,621 Stockholders’ Equity Common stock 1,109 1,108 Paid-in capital 2,347,323 2,345,438 Retained earnings 1,035,276 1,017,456 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (459,452 ) (431,747 ) Total stockholders’ equity 2,924,256 2,932,255 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 27,800,598 $ 27,222,876 Net interest income (tax-equivalent) $ 170,580 $ 175,273 Net interest spread (tax-equivalent) 2.48 % 2.66 % Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) 2.58 % 2.74 %

______________________________

1 Includes tax effect of $1.4 million and $1.3 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023, respectively.

2 Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.

3 Includes tax effect of $1.9 million and $1.8 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023, respectively.

4 Includes tax effect of $215 thousand and $214 thousand on federal income tax credits for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023, respectively.

5 Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts with contractual maturities.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Average Balance Sheets (continued) Three Months ended September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Average

Yield/

Rate Assets Residential real estate loans $ 1,649,947 $ 18,594 4.51 % $ 1,338,606 $ 13,738 4.11 % Commercial loans 1 13,120,479 174,822 5.29 % 12,146,551 144,357 4.72 % Consumer and other loans 1,263,775 19,478 6.11 % 1,156,305 14,250 4.89 % Total loans 2 16,034,201 212,894 5.27 % 14,641,462 172,345 4.67 % Tax-exempt debt securities 3 1,732,227 14,486 3.34 % 2,000,404 18,484 3.70 % Taxable debt securities 4 8,485,157 41,052 1.94 % 8,426,933 29,297 1.39 % Total earning assets 26,251,585 268,432 4.06 % 25,068,799 220,126 3.48 % Goodwill and intangibles 1,020,868 1,030,961 Non-earning assets 528,145 604,754 Total assets $ 27,800,598 $ 26,704,514 Liabilities Non-interest bearing deposits $ 6,461,350 $ — — % $ 8,158,207 $ — — % NOW and DDA accounts 5,231,741 12,906 0.98 % 5,473,458 794 0.06 % Savings accounts 2,840,620 3,492 0.49 % 3,319,167 260 0.03 % Money market deposit accounts 3,039,177 12,646 1.65 % 3,999,758 1,483 0.15 % Certificate accounts 2,462,266 23,151 3.73 % 940,507 722 0.30 % Total core deposits 20,035,154 52,195 1.03 % 21,891,097 3,259 0.06 % Wholesale deposits 5 188,523 2,502 5.27 % 3,946 20 2.05 % Repurchase agreements 1,401,765 10,972 3.11 % 917,104 675 0.29 % FHLB advances — — — % 541,630 3,318 2.40 % FRB Bank Term Funding 2,740,000 30,229 4.38 % — — — % Subordinated debentures and other borrowed funds 208,336 1,954 3.72 % 202,383 1,803 3.54 % Total funding liabilities 24,573,778 97,852 1.58 % 23,556,160 9,075 0.15 % Other liabilities 302,564 261,735 Total liabilities 24,876,342 23,817,895 Stockholders’ Equity Common stock 1,109 1,108 Paid-in capital 2,347,323 2,341,648 Retained earnings 1,035,276 920,372 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (459,452 ) (376,509 ) Total stockholders’ equity 2,924,256 2,886,619 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 27,800,598 $ 26,704,514 Net interest income (tax-equivalent) $ 170,580 $ 211,051 Net interest spread (tax-equivalent) 2.48 % 3.33 % Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) 2.58 % 3.34 %

______________________________

1 Includes tax effect of $1.4 million and $1.7 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

2 Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.

3 Includes tax effect of $1.9 million and $3.8 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

4 Includes tax effect of $215 thousand and $225 thousand on federal income tax credits for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

5 Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts with contractual maturities.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Average Balance Sheets (continued) Nine Months ended September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Average

Yield/

Rate Assets Residential real estate loans $ 1,570,911 $ 51,508 4.37 % $ 1,236,674 $ 42,279 4.56 % Commercial loans 1 12,910,691 498,152 5.16 % 11,728,932 403,075 4.59 % Consumer and other loans 1,236,158 54,248 5.87 % 1,113,232 38,552 4.63 % Total loans 2 15,717,760 603,908 5.14 % 14,078,838 483,906 4.60 % Tax-exempt debt securities 3 1,745,764 44,978 3.44 % 1,902,147 52,561 3.68 % Taxable debt securities 4 8,240,041 107,338 1.74 % 8,663,590 84,235 1.30 % Total earning assets 25,703,565 756,224 3.93 % 24,644,575 620,702 3.37 % Goodwill and intangibles 1,023,274 1,033,606 Non-earning assets 510,332 659,727 Total assets $ 27,237,171 $ 26,337,908 Liabilities Non-interest bearing deposits $ 6,770,242 $ — — % $ 8,004,395 $ — — % NOW and DDA accounts 5,140,668 22,606 0.59 % 5,387,013 2,362 0.06 % Savings accounts 2,930,420 5,070 0.23 % 3,276,092 836 0.03 % Money market deposit accounts 3,253,138 28,654 1.18 % 4,009,931 4,233 0.14 % Certificate accounts 1,638,163 34,613 2.82 % 980,543 2,416 0.33 % Total core deposits 19,732,631 90,943 0.62 % 21,657,974 9,847 0.06 % Wholesale deposits 5 213,465 7,999 5.01 % 8,290 37 0.59 % Repurchase agreements 1,238,139 24,185 2.61 % 936,840 1,435 0.20 % FHLB advances 738,004 26,910 4.81 % 346,465 4,628 1.76 % FRB Bank Term Funding 1,929,322 63,160 4.38 % — — — % Subordinated debentures and other borrowed funds 208,891 5,737 3.67 % 190,810 4,288 3.00 % Total funding liabilities 24,060,452 218,934 1.22 % 23,140,379 20,235 0.12 % Other liabilities 256,022 249,001 Total liabilities 24,316,474 23,389,380 Stockholders’ Equity Common stock 1,109 1,107 Paid-in capital 2,345,698 2,340,208 Retained earnings 1,017,159 881,208 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (443,269 ) (273,995 ) Total stockholders’ equity 2,920,697 2,948,528 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 27,237,171 $ 26,337,908 Net interest income (tax-equivalent) $ 537,290 $ 600,467 Net interest spread (tax-equivalent) 2.71 % 3.25 % Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) 2.79 % 3.26 %

______________________________

1 Includes tax effect of $4.4 million and $4.6 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

2 Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.

3 Includes tax effect of $7.0 million and $10.9 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

4 Includes tax effect of $644 thousand and $676 thousand on federal income tax credits for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

5 Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts with contractual maturities.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Loan Portfolio by Regulatory Classification Loans Receivable, by Loan Type % Change from (Dollars in thousands) Sep 30,

2023 Jun 30,

2023 Dec 31,

2022 Sep 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2023 Dec 31,

2022 Sep 30,

2022 Custom and owner occupied construction $ 306,106 $ 315,651 $ 298,461 $ 288,977 (3 )% 3 % 6 % Pre-sold and spec construction 287,048 306,440 297,895 291,146 (6 )% (4 )% (1 )% Total residential construction 593,154 622,091 596,356 580,123 (5 )% (1 )% 2 % Land development 234,995 238,897 219,842 217,878 (2 )% 7 % 8 % Consumer land or lots 184,685 182,251 206,604 204,241 1 % (11 )% (10 )% Unimproved land 87,089 91,157 104,662 101,684 (4 )% (17 )% (14 )% Developed lots for operative builders 62,485 65,134 60,987 62,800 (4 )% 2 % (1 )% Commercial lots 84,194 94,334 93,952 94,395 (11 )% (10 )% (11 )% Other construction 982,384 1,039,192 938,406 893,846 (5 )% 5 % 10 % Total land, lot, and other construction 1,635,832 1,710,965 1,624,453 1,574,844 (4 )% 1 % 4 % Owner occupied 2,976,821 2,934,724 2,833,469 2,811,614 1 % 5 % 6 % Non-owner occupied 3,765,266 3,714,531 3,531,673 3,448,044 1 % 7 % 9 % Total commercial real estate 6,742,087 6,649,255 6,365,142 6,259,658 1 % 6 % 8 % Commercial and industrial 1,363,198 1,370,393 1,377,888 1,308,272 (1 )% (1 )% 4 % Agriculture 785,208 770,378 735,553 770,282 2 % 7 % 2 % 1st lien 2,054,497 1,956,205 1,808,502 1,738,151 5 % 14 % 18 % Junior lien 47,490 46,616 40,445 36,677 2 % 17 % 29 % Total 1-4 family 2,101,987 2,002,821 1,848,947 1,774,828 5 % 14 % 18 % Multifamily residential 714,822 664,859 622,185 574,366 8 % 15 % 24 % Home equity lines of credit 950,204 940,048 872,899 841,143 1 % 9 % 13 % Other consumer 233,980 231,519 220,035 219,036 1 % 6 % 7 % Total consumer 1,184,184 1,171,567 1,092,934 1,060,179 1 % 8 % 12 % States and political subdivisions 833,618 812,688 797,656 776,875 3 % 5 % 7 % Other 209,983 214,951 198,012 193,526 (2 )% 6 % 9 % Total loans receivable, including

loans held for sale 16,164,073 15,989,968 15,259,126 14,872,953 1 % 6 % 9 % Less loans held for sale 1 (29,027 ) (35,006 ) (12,314 ) (21,720 ) (17 )% 136 % 34 % Total loans receivable $ 16,135,046 $ 15,954,962 $ 15,246,812 $ 14,851,233 1 % 6 % 9 %

______________________________

1 Loans held for sale are primarily 1st lien 1-4 family loans.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification Non-performing Assets, by Loan Type Non-

Accrual

Loans Accruing

Loans 90

Days

or More Past

Due Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets (Dollars in thousands) Sep 30,

2023 Jun 30,

2023 Dec 31,

2022 Sep 30,

2022 Sep 30,

2023 Sep 30,

2023 Sep 30,

2023 Custom and owner occupied construction $ 219 219 224 227 219 — — Pre-sold and spec construction 763 1,548 389 1,016 — 763 — Total residential construction 982 1,767 613 1,243 219 763 — Land development 80 118 138 149 80 — — Consumer land or lots 314 239 278 285 314 — — Unimproved land 36 43 78 94 36 — — Developed lots for operative builders 608 608 251 255 — 608 — Commercial lots 188 188 — — 141 47 — Other construction 12,884 12,884 12,884 12,884 12,884 — — Total land, lot and other construction 14,110 14,080 13,629 13,667 13,455 655 — Owner occupied 1,445 2,251 2,076 2,687 1,326 119 — Non-owner occupied 15,105 4,450 805 820 15,105 — — Total commercial real estate 16,550 6,701 2,881 3,507 16,431 119 — Commercial and Industrial 1,367 1,339 3,326 3,453 907 460 — Agriculture 2,450 2,564 2,574 4,102 2,449 1 — 1st lien 2,766 2,794 2,678 2,149 2,644 107 15 Junior lien 363 273 166 139 147 216 — Total 1-4 family 3,129 3,067 2,844 2,288 2,791 323 15 Multifamily residential — — 4,535 4,635 — — — Home equity lines of credit 1,612 1,256 1,393 1,550 1,402 210 — Other consumer 942 1,116 911 555 726 183 33 Total consumer 2,554 2,372 2,304 2,105 2,128 393 33 Other 1,141 132 36 59 — 1,141 — Total $ 42,283 32,022 32,742 35,059 38,380 3,855 48



