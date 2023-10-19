Governor Abbott Congratulates Kerrville As 50th Music Friendly Texas Community

TEXAS, October 19 - October 19, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today congratulated the City of Kerrville on being designated by the Texas Music Office (TMO) as the 50th Music Friendly Texas Community after completing the multi-step certification process. The Music Friendly Texas program, the first in the nation since introduced by TMO in 2016, seeks to foster music business-related economic development and job creation in Texas cities and communities.

“Congratulations to the City of Kerrville on becoming the 50th Music Friendly Texas Certified Community,” said Governor Abbott. “Music is key to the Texas brand and is deeply rooted in the cultural traditions of our great state. Music Friendly Texas Communities certified by the Texas Music Office work hard to attract and develop the local music industry to boost local job creation and economic growth. In fact, with support from the Texas Music Office, the Texas music industry accounted for more than 192,000 direct and indirect permanent jobs and generated more than $26 billion in economic activity statewide last year. This model is so successful that other states are following Texas’ lead, and I congratulate TMO on reaching this milestone. Together, we will continue to work alongside communities in every region of our state to amplify their growth and success.”

“The Texas Music Office is excited to welcome Kerrville as the 50th city in Texas to join our family of Music Friendly Texas Certified Communities,” said TMO Director Brendon Anthony. “Kerrville is home to rich musical traditions that define this Hill Country community. Legendary annual events such as the Kerrville Folk Festival help to grow local jobs and attract visitors year round. We look forward to welcoming in and partnering with such a vibrant city, and we can’t wait to see what they do with their new designation from the state.”

“It is an honor to share in celebrating Kerrville being named the 50th Music Friendly Texas Community,” said Senator Pete Flores. “Kerrville is a wonderful reflection of Texas values and a slice of small town living, with incredible culture all across the community. This designation will provide the community with exceptional economic opportunities to welcome new visitors from all corners of the state and beyond. My most sincere congratulations to all of the local community members who worked tirelessly to achieve this recognition. I am proud to represent the incredible folks of Kerrville and look forward to joining in this celebration to enjoy some live music.”

“While we celebrate Kerrville's rich musical heritage and its designation as the 50th Music Friendly Texas Community, let us also remember that music has the power to unite, inspire, and drive economic growth,” said Representative Andrew Murr. “This recognition underscores the importance of supporting our local artists and preserving the cultural heartbeat of our community.”

“Kerrville is honored to receive the Music Friendly Texas Community designation,” said Mayor Judy Eychner. “We’ve always known that our city is a special place where music thrives, and this recognition reaffirms our commitment to celebrating the musical heritage that defines our community. We look forward to continuing to promote the local music industry, bringing even more culture and prosperity to our town.”

“This designation demonstrates that we support our music industry and value its rich cultural and economic benefits,” said Kerrville Convention and Visitors Bureau President & CEO Julie Davis. “From the renowned Kerrville Folk Festival to the iconic legacy of Robert Earl Keen, Kerrville has a rich musical heritage. By honoring our musical roots and investing in our artists, we are building a more vibrant community for both visitors and locals.”

“The Kerrville Folk Festival is honored that its lasting legacy has helped set the stage for this important milestone,” said Kerrville Folk Festival Executive Director Deborah Rouse. “For 52 years, the Festival has been a special destination for songwriters, musicians, and music fans. Recognition by the Texas Music Office as a Music Friendly Texas Community reflects our ongoing commitment to present quality music programming for a diverse and robust audience."

"Designating Kerrville as a Music Friendly Texas community honors our deep music roots, as well as our developing music industry growth,” said Arcadia Live Executive Director Staci Leporati. “We are thrilled to accept this recognition along with our fellow music venues that are championing the Kerrville music scene.”

The Music Friendly Texas Community Certification Ceremony will be held on Thursday, October 26, at Arcadia Live in Downtown Kerrville and will include speakers from the Kerrville community and city leaders. TMO Community Relations & Outreach Specialist Chip Adams will present the designation.

The event is free, and the community is invited to join; reservations are required by email: arts@kerrvilletexascvb.com

Kerrville Music Friendly Texas Community Certification Ceremony

Thursday, October 26 at 5:00 PM

Arcadia Live

717 Water St.

Kerrville, Texas

More details: facebook.com/events/299633159472721/

Inquiries may be directed to Katharine Boyette, Community Arts Director, Kerrville Convention & Visitors Bureau, 512-792-3535, arts@kerrvilletexascvb.com

Learn more about the Music Friendly Texas program: gov.texas.gov/music/page/music-friendly-communities

The Texas Music Office in the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism is the only state music office in the nation. Since 1990, TMO has fostered the economic development of Texas music businesses, Texas musicians, and Texas communities. TMO operates an extensive network of certified Music Friendly Texas community partners across the state, serves as a clearinghouse for Texas music industry information, acts as a liaison between music businesses and government offices, publicizes significant industry developments, and attracts essential music industry to the Lone Star State. A vibrant Texas music industry supports local job creation while drawing visitors from around the globe, attracting a talented workforce across industries, and supporting business recruitment and expansion efforts throughout the state.