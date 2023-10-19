Canine Patrol Officer and Handler Honored with Achievement Medal

D.C. – Two members of the Metropolitan Police Department’s Canine Patrol Unit were honored yesterday with Achievement Medals for recovering firearms and ammunition from a suspect’s vehicle.

Thursday, June 29, 2023, Canine Officer David Boarman and Canine Trek responded to Kalorama Circle to assist the Secret Service, FBI, and United States Capitol Police with conducting a sweep of a suspect’s vehicle. The suspect had made multiple threatening statements expressing his desire to kill members of government.

the sweep, Canine Trek indicated the presence of firearms within the vehicle. The officers searched the suspect’s vehicle and located multiple firearms and hundreds of rounds of ammunition. “By recovering these firearms, Canine Officer Boarman and Canine Trek possibly prevented an act of senseless violence,” Acting Chief Pamela A. Smith stated. “I’m proud to award them Achievement Medals for their service to all who live and work in the District.”

MPD is dedicated to giving our officers the training and tools they need to defend, protect, and save the lives of the residents and visitors of the District of Columbia. For information on how to join the Metropolitan Police Department, please visit: https://joinmpd.dc.gov/