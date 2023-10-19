Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,712 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 462,220 in the last 365 days.

Eastman Tells State Bar Court He Never Advised Pence to Reject Biden Electors

(Subscription required) Facing possible disbarment, attorney John Eastman said he was only exploring legal options with the nation's leaders leading up to the Jan. 6. 2021, electoral vote count, not advocating for election results to be tossed out.

You just read:

Eastman Tells State Bar Court He Never Advised Pence to Reject Biden Electors

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more