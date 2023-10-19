Terns Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Terns” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TERN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of small-molecule product candidates to address serious diseases, including oncology, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity, today announced that members of management will be participating in the following upcoming investor conferences:



H.C. Wainwright 7th Annual NASH Virtual Investor Conference

Date/Time: Tuesday, October 24, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Format: Fireside Chat

Location: Virtual

UBS Biopharma Conference

Date/Time: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Format: Fireside Chat

Location: Miami Beach, FL

Live webcasts of the fireside chats will be available on the investor relations page of the Terns Pharmaceuticals website at http://ir.ternspharma.com. A replay of the webcasts will be archived on Terns’ website for at least 30 days following the presentations.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of small-molecule product candidates to address serious diseases, including oncology, NASH and obesity. Terns’ pipeline includes two clinical stage development programs including an allosteric BCR-ABL inhibitor and a THR-β agonist, and preclinical small-molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist and GIPR modulator programs. For more information, please visit: www.ternspharma.com.

Contacts for Terns

Investors

Justin Ng

investors@ternspharma.com

Media

Jenna Urban

Berry & Company Public Relations

media@ternspharma.com