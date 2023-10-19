William (Bill) Reagan Honored with Governor’s Lifetime Achievement Award in Recreation and TourismOct19

PRESS RELEASE

William (Bill) Reagan Honored with Governor’s Lifetime Achievement Award in Recreation and Tourism

BOISE, Idaho – Oct. 19, 2023 – Governor Brad Little presented Mr. William T. (Bill) Reagan the prestigious Governor’s Lifetime Achievement Award in Recreation and Tourism Tuesday evening during the Idaho Conference on Recreation and Tourism in Lewiston. A pillar in the hospitality industry and a dedicated community servant, Mr. Reagan’s distinguished career and unwavering commitment to enriching the city of Coeur d’Alene and the State of Idaho have earned him this well-deserved honor.

“Bill Reagan’s contributions to the hospitality industry, his dedication to community service, and his demonstrated leadership qualities have earned him this award,” said Governor Little.

Born and raised in Coeur d’Alene, Mr. Reagan graduated from Washington State University’s College of Business with a degree in Hospitality Management, and later earned an MBA from the University of Idaho. He embarked on his career at the iconic St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco. However, his heart led him back to his hometown in 1984, where he joined Hagadone Hospitality.

Throughout his career, Mr. Reagan worked tirelessly in various roles within the Hagadone Hospitality family, contributing to the success of several hotel properties, including management positions at the Best Western Plus University Inn in Moscow and the Best Western Plus Coeur d’Alene Inn. For the past 21 years, he has skillfully managed Hagadone Hospitality’s flagship property, The Coeur d’Alene Golf & Spa Resort, shaping it into a renowned destination.

Mr. Reagan’s influence extended beyond the workplace as he took on numerous local and state-appointed positions, including roles in the City of Coeur d’Alene’s Parking Association and Small Business Grant Advisory Committee and the Planning and Zoning Commission in Dalton Gardens. His statewide contributions include serving on the Governor’s COVID Task Force, Idaho Rebounds, the Idaho Travel Council (as council member and Chair), and his recent appointment to the Idaho Workforce Development Council. Mr. Reagan also serves as a U.S. Bank Market Advisory Director for Eastern Washington and the state of Idaho.

In addition to his professional accomplishments, Mr. Reagan is involved with numerous non-profit organizations. He has served on the board of directors for the Coeur d’Alene Chamber of Commerce, the Coeur d’Alene Downtown Association, the Coeur d’Alene Convention & Visitors Association and the United Way of Kootenai County.

Mr. Reagan enjoys spending time with his wife and children, and their families. His passions outside of the office include hiking, cycling, skiing and golf.

