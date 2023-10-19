Supreme Court Amends Amicus Curiae Rules in the Rules of Appellate Procedure

The Supreme Court of North Carolina has adopted amendments to the North Carolina Rules of Appellate Procedure. The Supreme Court’s order adopts a new rule about amicus curiae participation in appeals, Rule 28.1 (“Amicus Curiae”), and includes related amendments to Rules 15, 21, 22, 23, 28, and 31.

The Supreme Court’s order amending the rules was adopted on 18 October 2023 and becomes effective on 20 November 2023.

All interested persons are encouraged to read the Supreme Court’s order in its entirety.

If you have questions about the Supreme Court’s rulemaking process, please contact the Supreme Court’s Office of Administrative Counsel by email at rules@sc.nccourts.org.