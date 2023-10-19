Death Row Inmate Ralph Menzies Faces Firing Squad; Exhausts Appeals

October 19, 2023

This week, Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes announced that Ralph Leroy Menzies had exhausted all appeals in his 1988 capital punishment case. He will face a hearing within the next few weeks, where a judge is expected to sign a death warrant as the process progresses.

Menzies was convicted of the brutal murder of Maurine Hunsaker, a young mother of three who worked as a Kearns convenience store cashier. On February 23, 1986, Menzies kidnapped Hunsaker from her job and took her to Big Cottonwood Canyon. He kept her overnight in a picnic area near Storm Mountain. Her body was found two days later, tied to a tree with her throat slashed.

Over the years, her son has grown from a child to an adult who actively advocates for Menzies’ execution. Menzies has been on death row for 35 years.