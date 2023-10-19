For Immediate Release

October 17, 2023

Better Places Crowdfunding Campaign Launched for “Hartford WW1/WW2 Monument Project in Veterans Park”

$14,000 goal to receive a 2:1 matching grant through DHCD’s Better Places program

Hartford, Vt. – Hartford residents will soon be able to enjoy a new monument in Veterans Park on Railroad Row in downtown White River Junction thanks in part to a recently launched crowdfunding campaign. The campaign is sponsored by the Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development’s Better Places program and is led by the Monument Committee, a group of citizens dedicated to honoring the brave men and women who fought in World War I and II. The Hartford Historical Society is their fiscal sponsor and the Committee has earned unanimous support of the Selectboard as well as the Design Review Board, the Planning Commission and the Zoning Board.

“Monuments can be a great way of honoring the rich history associated with a specific time and place,” said DHCD Interim Commissioner Alex Farrell. “There is no doubt that this historical monument will bolster community pride and cultural identity for residents of Hartford.”

If the campaign reaches its $14,000 goal by November 22, the “Hartford Monument Project in Veterans Park” will receive a matching grant of $28,000 from DHCD’s Better Places program.

Click HERE for project details and to DONATE.

The funds raised will be used to purchase and install a new granite monument with bronze plaques on both sides. The names of Hartford residents who served in both World War I and World War II will be cast on the plaques to once again honor, by name, the brave men and women who served our country during these times of conflict.

“The Town used to have beautiful monuments to these veterans, but they fell into disrepair or were dismantled and never replaced” said Mary Kay Brown, Chair of the Hartford Monument Committee. “We believe that preserving our town’s heritage by honoring the sacrifices of those who fought for our freedoms is an important part of what makes the Town of Hartford a special place to live.”

Residents, businesses, and neighbors ready to support vibrant public places, community gathering areas, and local opportunities are encouraged to get involved and support these projects. Learn more and donate here.

