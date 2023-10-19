Strategic Advisory Firm Transforms Business to Develop Gen-AI Digital Platform to Harness Untapped Relationship Value
Over two decades of strategic business relationship value combined with Gen-AI & LLM to create a digital platform to proactively manage complex relationships.ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Nour Group, creator of Relationship Economics® and the leader in intelligent and profitable growth advisory services, is rebranding as Avnir (pronounced ave’near). The initiative comes from generative AI capabilities that allow the Nour Group’s two decades of performance-driving insights to be always on and working on behalf of enterprise sellers and revenue leaders. Transforming the focus to software as a service (SaaS) will allow Avnir customers to unlock dark relationship value with clients, prospects, partners, and internal resources within their enterprises.
“After 22 years, we felt that a renewed focus would be prudent and reflective of how the vision and approach to meeting the changing demands of our clients has evolved,” stated company founder and CEO David Nour. “Derived from the French word ‘Avenir,’ meaning ‘future,’ - Avnir is a new entity committed to propelling clients ahead in their growth curves, powered by technology and organizational innovation. The name also speaks to the endless possibilities of helping clients to sharpen their approach to success through innovative business models, go-to-market strategies, and development of exceptional talent.”
The branding initiative also signals a commitment to generative AI as the enabling change platform for enterprise B2B sellers to organize, activate, and monetize their relationships for extraordinary returns. The company’s Relationship Economics® digital platform has provided a foundation for this focus and will continue to revolutionize personal relationships to accelerate performance, execution, and results.
“The primary focus of my enterprise sales teams has been orchestrating relationships for creating and capturing maximum value. Avnir is bringing science to the art of relationship orchestration,” said Russell Scherwin, former CMO of IBM Watson Commerce and CRO of FPX.
“I might be old school, but relationships are now more vital than ever, especially in this post-Covid/Zoom world,” commented long-time client Randy Seidl, Founder of The Sales Community, CEO of Revenue Acceleration and Former SVP, Americas, Enterprise Servers, Storage and Networking at HPE. “For the past two decades, the Nour Group team has been the definitive expert on strategic business relationships. Avnir is the perfect tech-led, services-supported platform for this team to bring their global work on Relationship Economics to a broader audience of enterprise sellers and their CROs,” Seidl added.
“My personal and professional success in technology sales, management, and leadership over the past four decades has been fueled by business relationships,” commented Bill Hogan, Chief Revenue Officer at Beyond Identity. “What David Nour and Jenn Cordz are doing to integrate decades of Relationship Economics® insights into a Generative AI platform for enterprise sellers is revolutionary, and we’re excited to see their commitment to this highly sustainable differentiator come to life with Avnir,” Hogan added.
Avnir’s global advisory services empower businesses to strategically leverage processes, capabilities, leadership, and emerging technologies to enable the execution of business goals while identifying unseen, emerging opportunities. Jenn Cordz, Nour Group partner and Digital Advisory Practice Leader will assume the new Chief Technology Officer (CTO) role and lead the firm’s technology-generative AI platform development in the new organizational structure.
“Nour’s deep subject matter expertise in Relationship Economics and vision for intelligent strategic relationship development, combined with Jenn’s ability to develop and deliver a compelling co-pilot GenAI platform, unique scoring methodology, and impactful data visualization, will create a significant and defensible moat,” commented Patrick McMullan, Founder of Breaktime University and a seed investor in Avnir.
“For decades, The Nour Group has been integrating systems thinking into business relationships and, in the process, creating extraordinary, easily executed roadmaps for personal and professional success,” commented Eric Mccarthey, Board Director, CEO, and Venture Capital Partner at Shelty-Viking Capital Group. “I’m excited to see this new chapter with the launch of Avnir,” Mccarthey added.
The launch of the new entity was formally announced at one of the company’s signature business intelligence events, the Relationship Economics Summit at Barnsley Resort outside of Atlanta, GA, which brings together business leaders for a unique immersive learning experience. Learn more at Avnir.com/leadership.
