Singing Phenom, Tanya Nolan & Raheem Devaughn Have A P.A.R.T.Y Jam To Celebrate Special Moments ‘Let’s Celebrate’
Ms. Tanya sets off the fall & winter festive seasons with her new release.
I just want everybody to celebrate all the moments this life offers - the good, the triumphant, and the traditional...”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Houston, Texas has long been a hotbed for musical talent, and R&B sensation Tanya Nolan is no exception. With her latest hit single and music video 'Let's Celebrate' featuring Grammy-nominated artist Raheem Devaughn, Tanya is making waves on the Billboard, Mediabase, and R&B radio charts. ‘Let’s Celebrate’, released by her label Artsessionz, comes right on time carrying us into fall and winter as we get ready for holiday occasions. Tanya gears up for the 2024 awards season with her Grammy® consideration and the release of her highly anticipated EP. It's clear that Tanya Nolan is poised to become this generation's most promising break-out singer.
— Tanya Nolan
Tanya Nolan's ‘Let's Celebrate’ is a sexy-sultry, rhythmic groove that captures the essence of joy and togetherness. With her velvety smooth vocals and Devaughn's juicy performance, the track effortlessly creates a timeless setting that transcends generations and resonates with her online fan base and industry insiders. ‘Let’s Celebrate’ is the perfect fusion of contemporary R&B showcasing Tanya's skillful vocals and her lyrical gifts. Raheem Devaughn's mesmerizing guest appearance on the track and video adds another layer of depth to the song, creating a harmonious syncopated feel to kick off any atmosphere. Tanya had this to say about ‘Let’s Celebrate’. “I just want everybody to celebrate all the moments this life offers - the good, the triumphant, and the traditional. Raheem and I convey joy and happiness throughout the song and its music video. It’s our way of enjoying precious time spent.” Music Choice, the television music service is broadcasting Tanya Nolan’s ‘Let’s Celebrate’ reaching over 65 million households in North America.
Her previous releases hit the Billboard Adult R&B Airplay Chart #13 ‘Pace Yourself’, #21 ‘My Best’, and #23 ‘Good Woman’ solidifying her consistency as an up-and-coming artist among her contemporaries. With her eyes set on the 2024 awards season, Tanya Nolan is creating her own path in the music industry and has completed her submissions for the 2024 Grammy® nomination process. Her unwavering commitment to crafting memorable music has earned her a well-deserved spot among the industry's elite. ‘Let's Celebrate’ is just a taste of what Ms. Tanya Nolan has in store for the new year.
‘Let's Celebrate’ is available on all streaming platforms ensuring that this infectious hit is accessible to everyone as we gear up for a festive season. Don't miss out on the chance to experience Tanya Nolan's extraordinary talent and her electrifying chemistry with ‘The Love King’ Raheem Devaughn. For more information about Tanya Nolan and updates on her upcoming 2024 EP visit her official website TANYANOLANMUSIC.COM and follow her social media communities.
