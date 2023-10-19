Special Operation Association of America Applauds Improvements to Public-Private Partnership in Evacuating Americans from Warzones

WASHINGTON, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Special Operations Association of America (SOAA)’s Executive Director, David Cook, has sent a letter to Secretaries Blinken and Austin applauding the improvements to coordination and assistance the US government between them and NGOs operating in Israel.



“After the lessons learned from the Afghanistan withdrawal and the ongoing needs in Ukraine, I applaud both Departments’ two-way communication and coordination with the NGOs on the ground,” writes David Cook. “I want to also acknowledge and applaud the public-private-partnerships that have led to securing the safety of American citizens and allies. We must leverage a whole-of-society approach to secure the safety of Americans abroad and eradicate terrorist threats faced by our closest allies around the world. We stand ready and vigilant to assist, as always.”

Read the full letter to Secretaries Blinken and Austin here.

About Special Operations Association of America : We advocate for all past, present, and future members of the Special Operations community and their families. Fighting for those who fight for us to ensure the mission success and lethality of those that bear the greater burden. SOAA is a 501c19 Veterans Non-Profit organization, registered with the IRS.