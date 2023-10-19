Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,714 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 462,225 in the last 365 days.

Special Operation Association of America Applauds Improvements to Public-Private Partnership in Evacuating Americans from Warzones

WASHINGTON, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Special Operations Association of America (SOAA)’s Executive Director, David Cook, has sent a letter to Secretaries Blinken and Austin applauding the improvements to coordination and assistance the US government between them and NGOs operating in Israel.

“After the lessons learned from the Afghanistan withdrawal and the ongoing needs in Ukraine, I applaud both Departments’ two-way communication and coordination with the NGOs on the ground,” writes David Cook. “I want to also acknowledge and applaud the public-private-partnerships that have led to securing the safety of American citizens and allies. We must leverage a whole-of-society approach to secure the safety of Americans abroad and eradicate terrorist threats faced by our closest allies around the world. We stand ready and vigilant to assist, as always.”

Read the full letter to Secretaries Blinken and Austin here.

About Special Operations Association of America: We advocate for all past, present, and future members of the Special Operations community and their families. Fighting for those who fight for us to ensure the mission success and lethality of those that bear the greater burden. SOAA is a 501c19 Veterans Non-Profit organization, registered with the IRS.

Media Contact:
Steve Patterson
steve@soaa.org
301.602.3704


Primary Logo

You just read:

Special Operation Association of America Applauds Improvements to Public-Private Partnership in Evacuating Americans from Warzones

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more