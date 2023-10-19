Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,715 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 462,225 in the last 365 days.

Construction Company Fined $56,000 For Workplace Injury

CANADA, October 19 - Released on October 19, 2023

On October 5, 2023, Morsky Construction Ltd. pleaded guilty in Regina Provincial Court to one violation of The Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, 1996.

The company was fined for contravening clause 12(c) of the regulations (being an employer at a place of employment, fail to provide any information, instruction, training and supervision that is necessary to protect the health and safety of workers at work, resulting in the serious injury of a worker). As a result, the Court imposed a fine of $40,000, with a surcharge of $16,000, for a total amount of $56,000.

One other charge was withdrawn.

The charges stemmed from an incident that occurred on March 11, 2021 in Regina, when a worker suffered serious injuries when the leading edge of a jump jeep fell on their foot.

The Ministry of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety works with employers and workers to eliminate workplace injuries and illnesses through education, inspections and prosecutions.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Shane Seilman
Labour Relations and Workplace Safety
Regina
Phone: 306-520-2705
Email: shane.seilman2@gov.sk.ca

You just read:

Construction Company Fined $56,000 For Workplace Injury

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more