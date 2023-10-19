Construction Company Fined $56,000 For Workplace Injury

CANADA, October 19 - Released on October 19, 2023

On October 5, 2023, Morsky Construction Ltd. pleaded guilty in Regina Provincial Court to one violation of The Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, 1996.

The company was fined for contravening clause 12(c) of the regulations (being an employer at a place of employment, fail to provide any information, instruction, training and supervision that is necessary to protect the health and safety of workers at work, resulting in the serious injury of a worker). As a result, the Court imposed a fine of $40,000, with a surcharge of $16,000, for a total amount of $56,000.

One other charge was withdrawn.

The charges stemmed from an incident that occurred on March 11, 2021 in Regina, when a worker suffered serious injuries when the leading edge of a jump jeep fell on their foot.

The Ministry of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety works with employers and workers to eliminate workplace injuries and illnesses through education, inspections and prosecutions.

