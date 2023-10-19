AI recruiting platform, micro1, Led by Ali Ansari, hits a $30M valuation with a $3.3M investment

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- micro1 , the innovative AI-driven platform revolutionizing the way top engineering talent is sourced and vetted globally, is thrilled to announce an oversubscribed $1.3 million investment. This funding, coupled with the initial $2 million pre-seed investment, has propelled the company's valuation to an impressive $30 million. The investment was led by Aryan Bhatnagar and Dream Ventures , with participation from prominent investors including Jason Calacanis, Joshua Browder, Cory Levy, and among others, who share micro1's vision for the future of human-AI collaboration in software development.



Ali Ansari , the visionary founder of micro1, embarked on his entrepreneurial journey at the age of 12, demonstrating a remarkable aptitude for business. His tenacity led him to create various ventures, including cashbooksnow and peerlinc.com, before founding micro1. Ali Ansari’s determination and innovative spirit have been the driving force behind the company's rapid growth.

Micro1 was born out of Ali Ansari’s extensive experience in the tech industry. During his time at UC Berkeley, he founded 'moontek', a successful software development agency that attracted numerous clients seeking pre-vetted engineers. This endeavor laid the foundation for micro1, which quickly outgrew its predecessor, prompting Ali to focus his efforts entirely on the platform. Since its launch, micro1 has gained significant traction, becoming profitable within three months of securing its initial funding.

The recent investment from Dream Ventures , spearheaded by Aryan Bhatnagar represents a pivotal moment in micro1's journey. The funding will enable the company to further enhance its AI tools and expand its reach, connecting businesses with top engineering talent seamlessly.

Expressing his gratitude, Ali Ansari said, "It feels surreal to see micro1's rapid growth and be valued at $30 million in less than two years since our launch. This achievement is a testament to the dedication of the micro1 team and the belief of our investors in our mission. We are excited to continue our work in shaping the future of software development, where human ingenuity and artificial intelligence converge harmoniously."

Micro1's incredible achievement is a testament to the power of innovation, resilience, and collaboration. With this latest investment, the company is poised for even greater achievements, solidifying its position as a leader in the evolving landscape of technology-driven talent acquisition.

