State of Delaware Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Summit Promotes Inclusive Excellence

DOVER, Del. — With more than 350 state employees representing 20 state agencies and all three branches of government, the State of Delaware renewed its commitment to sustaining a diverse, inclusive workforce during the 2023 Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) Summit. With the theme “Creating a Culture of Inclusive Excellence,” this year’s summit brought together a diverse group of state employees, agency division leaders, industry professionals, civil rights experts, and thought leaders to share insights, best practices, and success stories aimed at embracing diversity and creating an inclusive culture.

The summit featured thought-provoking keynote speeches and interactive workshops that equipped attendees with the knowledge and tools needed to drive positive change and maximize their organizations’ potential. Dr. Janice Bell Underwood, who serves as the Biden Administration’s Chief Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Accessibility Officer, delivered a powerful keynote address focused on “Inclusive Excellence in Community, Business, and State Government.” She highlighted how federal agencies and other states are creating a sustainable culture for not only a diverse workforce, but also one focused on accessibility for all employees and a work environment that treats employees fairly regardless of race, gender, sexual preference or age.

Governor Carney, a longtime advocate for diversity and inclusion, focused his remarks on how the state government workforce reflects the population of our state, after years of sustained efforts. He also signed a proclamation declaring October as National Disability Employment Awareness Month, reinforcing the state’s commitment to creating opportunities for individuals with disabilities throughout state government.

“You can’t just talk about being ‘for diversity.’ You have to show it by building a cabinet that reflects the population of our state, which I am proud to say, we did,” Governor Carney said. “The population of our state is about 38% people of color, and our state workforce is about 38% people of color. Women make up about 52% of our state’s population, and women make up 52% of our state workforce. In fact, for the first time in the history of our state, there are more women than men in leadership positions at state agencies as cabinet secretaries, division directors and other leadership positions.”

While acknowledging there is more work to do, Governor Carney also noted that for the first time in the state’s history, more than 40% of state legislators and state court judges are women.

Claire DeMatteis, Secretary of the Department of Human Resources, highlighted how employees at the grassroots level at state agencies are initiating unconscious bias and other trainings to engage employees. “At the Department of Correction, we empowered officers to turn their skepticism and distrust into action. They established DOC4Inclusion and got to work. Over the past four years they have made policies, procedures, and everyday work functions more equitable, diverse and inclusive. I have witnessed first-hand how our fellow state employees turn the words ‘diversity, equity and inclusion’ into action.”

Richard Potter, Delaware’s Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer, who led the team that organized the summit, reflected on how the state is expanding its outreach to employees who represent many different ethnic, racial, religious, sexual orientations and disability backgrounds. “In a world that is increasingly diverse and interconnected, it is imperative that we create an environment where everyone feels valued, respected, and empowered to contribute their unique perspectives and talents,” said Potter. “The State of Delaware is committed to leading the charge in driving meaningful change and ensuring that diversity, equity, and inclusion are at the forefront of our collective consciousness.”

Attendees participated in a range of engaging workshops, including:

Consciously Overcoming Unconscious Bias

Understanding Identities

Supporting Disability Inclusion: Advocate, Ally, and Activist

(Almost) Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Disabilities

Americans with Disabilities Act Past, Present, Future

These workshops allowed participants to delve deeper into the various aspects of diversity, equity, and inclusion, providing practical insights and tools to implement positive change within their agencies.

For further information on the 2023 Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Summit, visit https://dhr.delaware.gov/events/diversity-summit-2023/index.shtml.

