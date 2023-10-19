Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,715 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 462,214 in the last 365 days.

Cicospace Announces Sponsorship of the Prestigious AEF Arizona Teacher of the Year Awards

Cicospace Sponsors This Year AEF Teacher Of The Year Award

Cicospace demonstrates dedication to not only the keynote industry, but for those who strive to make a difference through their words, actions, and teachings.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The upcoming AEF® Arizona Teacher of the Year Awards, slated for October 14th, 2023 at the Madison Center for the Arts, just added another feather to its cap. Industry-leading public relations firm for keynote speakers, Cicospace, proudly announces its sponsorship of this laudable event, emphasizing the synergy between education and effective communication.

The Arizona Teacher of the Year Awards, often referred to as the "Oscars" of the teaching profession, is an annual celebration that recognizes the hard work, dedication, and transformative impact of Arizona's public school teachers.

With fifteen exceptional educators nominated for their contributions to the world of education, the evening promises to be a memorable occasion filled with inspiration, learning, and networking.

In its ongoing commitment to championing effective communication and elevating voices that matter, Cicospace will be filming this grand event. Capturing the essence, emotions, and highlights of the ceremony, Cicospace's involvement ensures that the achievements of the educators will be documented with cinematic flair and shared with a wider audience, amplifying the importance of educators in our communities.

But who exactly is Cicospace? With roots deep in the keynote speaking industry, Cicospace has risen as the premier PR firm dedicated to professional speakers. Guided by the visionary leadership of Aaron Knipp, the company offers an array of services, from traditional PR campaigns to specialized video productions tailored for speakers. Their recent initiative, the "Cicospace Events," underscores their niche expertise, providing speakers with platforms to obtain cinema-grade stage footage.

In partnering with the AEF Arizona Teacher of the Year Awards, Cicospace demonstrates its dedication to more than just the world of professional speaking. It stands as a beacon of support for all those who strive to make a difference through their words, actions, and teachings. By filming this event, Cicospace ensures that the stories of these extraordinary teachers resonate far and wide, inspiring many more to value and support the noble profession of teaching.

For more information about the AEF Arizona Teacher of the Year Awards or to learn more about Cicospace and its services, visit Cicospace.com.

Aaron Knipp
Cicospace.com
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

Cicospace Announces Sponsorship of the Prestigious AEF Arizona Teacher of the Year Awards

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more