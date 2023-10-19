The “Find Your Boo” Dog Adoption Event will be the Focus of “En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery,” Friday at 2 p.m. on Radio America 

MARYLAND, October 19 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, October 19, 2023

The Latino Health Initiative’s Asthma Management Program will also be discussed

The featured guests on this week’s En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Ligia González, customer service representative at the Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center; Edith Lozada, Spanish communications specialist and Spanish language public information officer at Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS); and Dr. Luis Aguirre, senior program specialist with the Latino Health Initiative. The show will air on Friday, Oct. 20 at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM) and is streamed on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon Music.

The Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center will hold a fee-waived adoption event for dogs 40 pounds and over until Oct. 31. The shelter’s population of large dogs has increased. If people do not adopt these dogs, the shelter will reach critical capacity, as it did over the summer. Adopters are urgently needed for medium and large dogs. If anyone is considering adding a pet to the family, now is the time. Adopting is easy and will be made even easier with no adoption fee during the special event. The “Find Your Boo” adoption event is sponsored by Friends of Montgomery County Animals (FMCA).

The show will continue with information about the upcoming STEM Festival hosted by MCPS. The STEM Festival highlights the educational, cultural and financial impact of science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) in the County. Families can participate in hands-on activities, talks, lab tours, nature experiences, exhibits and performances. The event will be held 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Wheaton and Edison High School campuses, which are located at 12401 and 12501 Dalewood Drive in Silver Spring.

The Latino Health Initiative invites Latino families to participate in the Asthma Management Program. The free workshops consist of seven virtual sessions where participants will learn about the environmental factors that can cause or worsen asthma symptoms and how to eliminate them or reduce their impact. Medical experts will develop a customized asthma management plan and teach participants how to properly administer asthma-related medications. The Latino Health Initiative’s Asthma Management Program seeks to reduce asthma related emergency room visits. The workshops will be hosted in Spanish and those interested in signing up are encouraged to send a text with the word “asthma” to (240) 401-0487.

The Montgomery County Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station.