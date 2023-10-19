Province funds 142 supportive, market-rental homes in Vancouver

CANADA, October 19 - People experiencing or at risk of homelessness have increased access to safe housing with 80 new supportive housing units and 62 market rentals now open in Gastown.

“The Stanley will provide much-needed housing as we seek to break the cycle of homelessness and offer stable housing and support for our most vulnerable people," said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing. “We are pleased with this collaboration as it is one of the many steps our government is taking to prevent and reduce chronic homelessness in the province.”

The redeveloped five-storey Stanley building at 53 West Cordova St. has 80 units of studio and one-bedroom homes. The supportive-housing project is a partnership between the Province through BC Housing, Westbank Corp. and PHS Community Services Society. BC Housing owns the Stanley and PHS is the operator.

“This is another step towards addressing homelessness, which remains a significant issue affecting people in Vancouver and throughout our province,” said Joan Phillip, MLA for Vancouver-Mount Pleasant. “Thank you to Westbank and PHS for their part in this, as the whole community benefits when people receive the supports they need to rebuild their lives.”

Westbank replaced the former Stanley with the new building, adding a separate 62-unit market-rental building called Blood Alley. The latter is an 11-storey building at 23 West Cordova St. of one- and two-bedroom homes. Blood Alley has a separate entrance and is owned and operated by Westbank Corp. Both buildings have commercial space on the ground floor.

“We are so pleased to be moving vulnerable people in from the cold and wet weather,” said Micheal Vonn, chief executive officer, PHS Community Services Society. “The Stanley is a wonderful building that will significantly improve the lives of the new residents and wider community.”

The Province committed approximately $18.5 million in funding for the project. The City of Vancouver contributed $1.6 million.

“Access to safe, stable housing with supports is critical for our residents who are sheltering outdoors,” said Ken Sim, mayor of Vancouver. “Eighty people experiencing or at risk of homelessness will have a safe and warm place to call home when the Stanley opens. We look forward to continuing our partnership with all levels of government and working with the community to tackle the homelessness crisis in our city together.”

The project is part of a $19-billion housing investment by the B.C. government. Since 2017, the Province has nearly 77,000 homes delivered or underway, including nearly 8,000 homes in Vancouver.

