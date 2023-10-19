UPDATE: Officer Involved Critical Incident Investigation in Fond du Lac, Wis.

FOND DU LAC, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is continuing to investigate an officer involved critical incident in the City of Fond du Lac, Wis. that occurred on the morning of Saturday, October 14, 2023.

At approximately 5:55 a.m., officers with the Fond du Lac Police Department and deputies with the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance involving weapons on the 500 block of Drury Place in the City of Fond du Lac. Upon arrival, Deputy Sheriff Blaine Evans, 5 years of law enforcement service, encountered Kyle Massie, age 34, inside a vehicle. Shortly after the vehicle was located, gunfire was exchanged between Deputy Evans and Massie. Massie sustained injuries and first aid was rendered, but Massie was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Fond du Lac Sheriff’s Office Canine Iro was shot and seriously wounded during the incident. Iro is continuing to receive critical care at a veterinarian hospital.

Deputy Evans was equipped with a body-worn and squad cameras and has been placed on administrative leave, per agency policy.

DCI is leading the investigation and is assisted by Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory, the Wisconsin State Patrol, and a DCI Crime Response Specialist. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

DCI will review all evidence and determine the facts of the incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Fond du Lac County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

Please direct media inquiries regarding the officer involved critical incident to Wisconsin DOJ.

Additional information on the Canine Team and a photo can be found here.