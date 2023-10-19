Opening of the building of general secondary education institution No. 48 in Sangpar village of Kulob city

TAJIKISTAN, October 19 - On October 19, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, commissioned the building of the general secondary education institution No. 48 in the city of Kulob.

The new educational building in Sangpar village, Ziraki village community, Kulob city, consists of two floors and was built on the basis of the instructions of the Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon to welcome the great national holiday, the 35th anniversary of state independence of the Republic of Tajikistan, with the involvement of budget funds.

The total area of the school's land is 1.75 hectares, the educational building itself is built on an area of 748 square meters, and it is designed to accommodate 640 students in two shifts.

With the commissioning of the facility, 40 specialists have been provided with well-paid jobs.

The new educational institution has 12 classrooms, including chemistry, physics, information technology, labor education separately for girls and boys, a library with a reading room and 4 study rooms.

Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon, while familiarizing himself with the modern conditions of education and upbringing of the younger generation in the new educational building, guided the teachers and other officials to increase the level of knowledge of students and their good upbringing in the spirit of patriotism and national pride.

The client of the facility is a branch of the Department of Main Construction of Khatlon Province in Kulob region, and the construction and contracting works in the educational building were completed by specialists of "Uhda" LLC according to the project of "Shahrofar" OJSC with a high level and quality within the specified time.

President Emomali Rahmon considered the opening of a modern educational building as a valuable gift of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan for the residents of Sangpar and Bahoriston villages of Kulob city, and guided students and teachers to use the provided facilities effectively and purposefully.