Visiting the tomb of Mir Sayyid Ali Hamadoni in the city of Kulob

TAJIKISTAN, October 19 - On October 19, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, visited the shrine of an outstanding scientist and thinker of the East, Mir Sayyid Ali Hamadoni, in the city of Kulob, with a sign of respect and appreciation for the ancestors, reciting verses from the Holy Qur'an in order to preserve the peace and tranquility of independent Tajikistan. He prayed for the peace of the people of the country and the progress and prosperity of the Motherland.

The mausoleum and the territory of the shrine of this historical figure of the Tajik nation were completely renovated and modernized in the era of independence and turned into a prosperous and beautiful place, where hundreds of domestic and foreign tourists visit this place every day.

Mir Sayyid Ali Hamadoni is a well-known figure in the world of science and education, and it is his recognition of the rank of brotherhood and equality of people, charity and generosity, the role of science and the education of the population, the promotion of peace and tranquility, the culture of peace and tolerance that made him famous in the world, and today he has many followers and believers in different countries of the world.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, gave specific instructions and guidance to the city management and the officials of the Museum of Literary Heritage and Written Works named after Mir Sayyid Ali Hamadoni in order to make the territory of this historical place more beautiful and receive domestic and foreign guests at a high level.